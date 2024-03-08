Ofsted website change will show ‘component’ grades – Oliver

Visitors to watchdog's website will see sub-judgments like 'quality of education' and 'leadership and management' on school pages

Ofsted will change its website so visitors see the “full range of component grades” for each school “at a glance”, and not just their overall effectiveness.

Announcing the change at the ASCL conference this morning, new chief inspector Sir Martyn Oliver said the change “neither promises nor precludes further changes to our gradings, but I hope it shows that we are listening”.

At present, each school’s page on Ofsted’s website only shows the headline judgment for each inspection.

The change will mean that, for each inspection, the pages will also show all the component judgments – quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management – as well as ratings for sixth form or early years provision if they have it.

Schools Week understands Ofsted is aiming to make the change by mid-April.

What an Ofsted school page looks like now with dates removed to anonymise school

‘Much more than just the overall grade’

Oliver said Ofsted had heard ASCL members’ views and is “acting”.

“You are clear that all the sub-judgments that Ofsted makes about your schools matter and all should be seen. And it should be about much more than just the overall grade.

“By showing the full range of judgments, we hope that parents will be better able to compare providers.

“Better able to see a more rounded, contextual picture that speaks to what they care about: behaviour and attitudes to learning, quality of education, their child’s personal development and the way the school or college is run.”

It comes as Oliver launched the watchdog’s ‘big listen’, a 12-week consultation on further inspection changes following the death of headteacher Ruth Perry.

This comprises an online survey, which school staff, education organisations and parents are urged to complete.

There is no specific proposal on axing single-phrase judgments, which would require a change in government policy. But a free text box in the section of the consultation on reporting can be used for feedback on this issue.