Home All news
Ofsted

Ofsted to explore how AI can help it make ‘better decisions’

Watchdog sets out how it will use artificial intelligence, including training inspectors on the technology

Watchdog sets out how it will use artificial intelligence, including training inspectors on the technology

24 Apr 2024, 10:44

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Ofsted will train inspectors on artificial intelligence use and explore how the technology can help the school watchdog to make “better decisions”.

The government requested regulators and agencies set out their strategic approach to AI by the end of April. 

In its response, published today, Ofsted said it already used AI, including in its risk assessment of “good” schools, to help decide whether to carry out full graded inspections or short ungraded visits.

But Ofsted is also “also exploring how AI can help us to make better decisions based on the information we hold”, to work “more efficiently” and “further improve” how it inspects and regulates. 

The biggest benefits from AI could include assessing risk, working more efficiently through automation and making best use of the data – particularly text. 

It will also “develop inspectors’ knowledge” about the technology so they “have the knowledge and skills to consider AI and its different uses”.

Ofsted won’t inspect AI tool quality

Ofsted said it supported the use of AI by schools where it improves the care and education of children. 

When inspecting, it will “consider a provider’s use” of AI “by the effect it has on the criteria set out” in its existing inspection frameworks. 

 But “importantly” it will not directly inspect the quality of AI tools. 

“It is through their application that they affect areas of provision and outcomes such as safeguarding and the quality of education,” Ofsted said. 

“Leaders, therefore, are responsible for ensuring that the use of AI does not have a detrimental effect on those outcomes, the quality of their provision or decisions they take.”

Ofsted warned the effect of the new technology on children is still “poorly understood” so it will try to better understand the use of AI by providers and research on the impact. 

“By better understanding the effect of AI in these settings, we can consider providers’ decisions more effectively as part of our inspection and regulatory activity.”

More from this theme

Ofsted

DfE: ‘No plans’ to change single-phrase Ofsted judgments

The government will respond to MPs' concerns this Thursday

Lucas Cumiskey

Ofsted

Ofsted criticises ‘limited and poor quality’ RE lessons

5 key findings from Ofsted's religious education subject report

Lucas Cumiskey

Ofsted

Former Ofsted chief to lead watchdog’s independent review 

Inquiry will look at whether Ofsted's policies for responding to tragic incidents need to be revised after Ruth Perry...

Lucas Cumiskey

Ofsted

Ofsted rolls out key complaints process changes

Watchdog also beefs up its policy on pausing inspections

Lucas Cumiskey

Ofsted
Gillian Keegan
Exclusive

Keegan refuses to retract remarks about punching Ofsted inspectors

Education secretary says comment was 'light-hearted' and she 'clearly would not be punching anyone, or advocating anyone else do...

Lucas Cumiskey

Ofsted
Ruth Perry

Perry’s sister tells NEU: Let’s reform not abolish Ofsted

Julia Waters also warns 'delays and obfuscation' to Ofsted reform will 'put more lives at risk'

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *