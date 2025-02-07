Home All news
Ofsted

Ofsted report cards verdict: Parents and school staff have their say

Polls suggest parents favour the proposed Ofsted model to the old one, while teachers and leaders oppose it

Polls suggest parents favour the proposed Ofsted model to the old one, while teachers and leaders oppose it

7 Feb 2025, 10:16

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Exclusive

Teachers and leaders have roundly criticised new Ofsted report cards – but parents are much more supportive of the proposed changes.

A poll of more than 800 parents by non-profit More in Common, commissioned by Schools Week, found 65 per cent preferred the proposed new ‘report card’ system.

Just 16 per cent said they preferred the previous system, while 18 per cent said they didn’t know.

Sam Freedman, a former government adviser, said this week he was concerned the report card model “possibly makes it harder for parents”.

But Bridget Phillipson, the education secretary, has dismissed such concerns, telling a press briefing: “I think parents are more than able to process more information.

“It’s frankly, deeply insulting to suggest that somehow parents either don’t want or can’t understand a wider range of areas that need further improvement, or where there is real strength within the school system.”

The More in Common poll found 82 per cent of parents said the mock-up image of a report card provided by Ofsted was either “somewhat” (45 per cent) or “very” (37 per cent) easy to understand.

Meanwhile, 71 per cent said they felt the new grading system to be fairer on teachers, while just 17 per cent thought the old system fairer. 

Jason Elsom, the chief executive of the national charity Parentkind, broadly welcomed the new framework, which he said “puts considerable weight behind parental engagement”.

“What parents want is an impartial assessment of their child’s school, which provides sufficient information for them to understand if their school is meeting the needs of their child.”

6% of teachers ‘positive’ about plans

Teachers and leaders have responded far more negatively in polls.

Just 6 per cent of more than 11,000 teachers polled by app Teacher Tapp on Wednesday said they felt positive about the reforms.

The survey found 0 per cent of respondents were ‘very positive’ about the plans, with 6 per cent saying they were ‘somewhat positive’.

Meanwhile, more than one-third expressed reservations about the proposals, with 20 per cent saying they felt “somewhat negative” and 16 per cent “very negative”. One-third said they had not seen the plans.

The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) also carried out a snap poll that suggested school leaders overwhelmingly disagreed with Ofsted’s plans too.

Response to trials ‘very positive’ says Ofsted

Ninety-two per cent of more than 3,000 union members disagreed with the proposal to introduce five-point graded judgments across up to 11 areas.

Meanwhile, 96 per cent said they did not think Ofsted would make meaningful changes in response to concerns shared during the consultation.

Lee Owston, Ofsted’s national director for education, said last Friday that across six trials conducted at schools so far, the “overwhelming” response has been “very, very positive”.

Sir Martyn Oliver

“The purpose of those trials was to get reaction in terms of what it is that we’ve written, what it is that we’re proposing and, of course, we have made adjustments and tweaks,” he said.

Sir Martyn Oliver, the chief inspector, added that following the trials he believed the proposal would be met by parents and providers “with a great deal of interest”.

“And there’ll be some concern, but also a tremendous amount of excitement, especially in the methodology of all of the things we’re going to propose,” he said, urging people to share their views in the consultation.

John Barneby, the chief executive of Oasis Community Learning, told an education committee meeting this week: “The areas of measurement do create a complexity, but I think parents will get their heads around that.”

An Ofsted spokesperson said: “We want our inspections to raise standards for all children and provide better information for parents. And it’s vital they are also useful and workable for education leaders, and inspectors.

“We would encourage everyone to look at our detailed proposals and respond to the consultation.”

Latest education roles from

IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Lecturer Electrical Installation

Lecturer Electrical Installation

Solihull College and University Centre

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

It’s Education’s Time to Shine: Celebrate your Education Community in 2025!

The deadline is approaching to nominate a colleague, team, whole school or college for the 2025 Pearson National Teaching...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Navigating NPQ Funding Cuts: An Apprenticeship Success Story

Last year’s NPQ funding cuts meant that half of England’s teachers faced costs of up to £4,000 to complete...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Embedding Formative Assessment: not just a box-ticking exercise but something long-term and meaningful for all

Our EFA programme has been proven to help schools achieve better GCSE results, as evidenced by the EEF. Find...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Building capacity in family support to tackle low school attendance 

Persistent and severe school absence impacts children, families, and communities—especially in disadvantaged areas. School-Home Support’s Attendance Support and Development Programme...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Ofsted

Just 6% of teachers ‘positive’ about Ofsted proposals, shows poll

Ofsted has launched a consultation on plans to reform its inspection framework and to assess schools using new 'report...

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Ofsted

Ofsted quiz: Can you spot a ‘strong’ rating from a ‘secure’ one?

Ofsted plans to publish 'toolkits' to explain how the five new grades will be awarded in proposed report cards...

Schools Week Reporter

Ofsted

Ofsted school report cards: The 11 key proposals

From 'exemplary' to ditched deep dives: everything schools need to know about Ofsted's big inspection shake-up

John Dickens

Ofsted
Exclusive

Ofsted report cards ‘rushed and botched’, say insiders

Watchdog whistleblowers say planned consultation is a 'sham' and reforms have been 'cobbled together at ridiculous speed'

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *