School that launched legal bid wins rare reinspection after watchdog admits its findings were 'not reliable'

Ofsted has removed a school’s ‘inadequate’ inspection report from its website after admitting its findings were “not reliable”, in a highly rare move.

Queen Emma Primary School in Cambridge was inspected in October and given the lowest rating over its leadership and management and safeguarding.

It launched a legal bid against the watchdog in a dispute over evidence for the findings, lodging an application with the High Court for a judicial review of the report.

It separately lodged a formal complaint with Ofsted, which was not upheld, and requested an internal review over the way it was handled.

Ofsted said that during the review, it became “apparent that we had not considered concerns about the personal development judgment sufficiently”.

“This cast some doubt over that particular judgment. As a result, we have removed the report from our website and we will reinspect the school.”

The inspectorate deemed the report’s findings “not reliable” following the review, according to headteacher Sarah Jarman.

It has now “set aside” the inspection, she said, with a new graded inspection to take place “as soon as possible”.

Such a move is very rare. Ofsted’s latest annual report shows that of 718 complaints closed last year, just three resulted in a change in the overall effectiveness grade.

Questions over legal action remain

Queen Emma had accused an inspector of taking away confidential information about children, resulting in a beach of data security.

In an impact statement as part of the school’s complaint to Ofsted, Jarman said the inspection experience had “shattered every piece of self-belief I have”.

“Without doubt, the negative connotations will stay with me for the rest of my life”.

Last month, she told Schools Week that the school was seeking a judicial review with the “expectation that Ofsted will most likely say to us ‘there’s nothing wrong with this inspection”.

But she declined to comment today on whether legal action would now be dropped.

Queens Federation, which runs both Queen Emma and Queen Edith Primary School, would not comment further until the reinspection of the former and an overdue inspection for the latter has taken place.

A crowdfunder to raise cash for the legal challenge has so far raised £6,762.