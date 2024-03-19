Home All news
Ofsted

Ofsted: ‘Constrained’ funding could ‘compromise’ inspection reliability

Watchdog's chair warns actions to absorb rising costs are a 'short-term fix' and will likely 'store up cost pressures'

Watchdog's chair warns actions to absorb rising costs are a 'short-term fix' and will likely 'store up cost pressures'

19 Mar 2024, 10:04

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

The reliability of school inspections will be “compromised” if funding is “further constrained”, the board of Ofsted has told government.

Actions taken by the watchdog to absorb rising costs are a “short-term fix” and will likely “store up cost pressures” for this year and beyond, Ofsted’s chair Dame Christine Ryan said during a September board meeting.

Christine Ryan
Christine Ryan

Minutes, published this morning, added: “Many parts of the DfE regulatory system, including actions following a ‘requires improvement’ or ‘inadequate’ rating, rely on Ofsted inspection judgments.

“A high level of assurance on the reliability of inspection judgements is therefore needed, but will be compromised if inspection itself and the activities that support inspection quality are further constrained.”

While the comments were made under the previous Ofsted leadership, the watchdog also sounded the alarm over finances last week.

Funding has ‘fallen significantly’

Responding to calls from MPs for longer inspections, Ofsted said its role and responsibilities have “expanded significantly” since 2005.

However its funding has “fallen significantly “over the same period, and is now 29 per cent lower in real terms compared with 2009-10”.

The board update added “unfunded pay guidance” on top of budget reductions meant the inspectorate was also “losing its capacity for independent discretionary work, which provides insight on themes of national importance emerging from its inspection and regulatory work”.

The minutes added: “The chair described these as systemic issues that need to be considered fully by the DfE, including in its own risk assessments.

“The DfE observer thanked the chair for the summary and gave assurance that it would be communicated to ministers.”

Ofsted and the DfE have been contacted for comment.

More from this theme

Ofsted
Exclusive

Ofsted chief told of ousted heads’ gagging clause ordeals

Sister of Ruth Perry says use of non-disclosure agreements after bad Ofsteds could be stopping heads raising further system...

Lucas Cumiskey

Ofsted

Ofsted eyes tweaks to inspector role to boost expertise

As trusts poach inspectors and 'highest ever' levels of apathy towards joining inspectorate, how will Ofsted boost its expertise?

Lucas Cumiskey

Ofsted

Ofsted: Give us £8.5m to deliver more in-depth inspections

Watchdog also warns declining inspector pay means it is losing staff to academy trusts

Lucas Cumiskey

Ofsted

Keegan: ‘I’d have punched Ofsted inspector’

Education secretary makes claim after hearing about 'rude' inspectors at school

Jack Dyson

Ofsted

Sir Martyn Oliver’s first big Ofsted speech: in full

Ofsted chief inspector promises to 'do more to recognise the challenging circumstances heads face'

Schools Week Reporter

Ofsted
Inside the emergency training for Ofsted inspectors that took place on Monday

Ofsted website change will show ‘component’ grades – Oliver

Visitors to watchdog's website will see sub-judgments like 'quality of education' and 'leadership and management' on school pages

Lucas Cumiskey

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *