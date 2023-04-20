Chief inspector says watchdog 'making changes' to acknowledge the 'strength of feeling' after Ruth Perry's death

Ofsted will consider returning earlier to schools that fail inspections because of safeguarding issues, but are “otherwise performing well”, to ensure any improvement is reflected in their grades.

Amanda Spielman, the chief inspector, said in a statement published today that the inspectorate was “making changes” to “acknowledge the continuing debate and strength of feeling” after the death of headteacher Ruth Perry.

The changes also included underlining that heads and teachers could have a colleague from their school or trust join discussions with inspectors. And while they could not share provisional outcomes with parents, they could share it with others “in confidence”.

Spielman also said seminars would be run to “de-mystify” the inspection process for previously exempt schools, who would also get a heads-up of a visit.

Speaking on Times radio yesterday, Nick Gibb, the schools minister, said the watchdog and the Department for Education would “look at” whether the “limiting judgment” was the “right approach”.

Currently schools who fail safeguarding get an ‘inadequate’ grade overall, even if other areas of provision are good.

But unions condemned the announcement.

Geoff Barton, the general secretary of the leaders’ union ASCL, said Ofsted had “completely lost the trust of leaders and teachers”.

“It will take a great deal more than this to gain their confidence and ensure that the inspection system works in a way that is effective, rather than being punitive and counterproductive.”

Ofsted ‘constrained by boundaries’

Spielman admitted the changes “do not go far or fast enough for some”, but argued Ofsted was constrained by “complexities and boundaries”.

Calls for reforms have heightened following the death of Perry, the headteacher of Caversham Primary School in Berkshire.

Perry’s family said she took her own life in January before the publication of an inspection report that rated the school ‘inadequate’.

Professor Julia Waters, Perry’s sister, said the response “is yet again totally insensitive to the situation and deaf to the urgency of the calls for change”.

A photograph of Ruth Perry

She said neither Spielman or Gillian Keegan, the education secretary, had contacted her.

Spielman said conversations to discuss changes had “intensified” following the “tragic news” of Perry’s death, and she wanted to “bring some of that out into the open”.

While she said Ofsted “won’t be soft on safeguarding”, it recognised “some gaps in schools’ knowledge or practice are easier to put right than others”.

“We are looking at how we can return more quickly to schools who have work to do on safeguarding, but are otherwise performing well,” she said.

“That should enable us to see fast improvements and reflect them in our judgments.”

Ofsted said both options of revisiting either before or after reports are published are under consideration.

On previously exempt ‘outstanding’ schools, Spielman said “for those yet to be inspected we will provide additional clarity about the broad timing of their next visit”.

No further detail was provided.

Changes ‘don’t go far enough’ say heads

Perry’s family were critical that she was unable to share the inspection outcome while waiting for its publication.

Ofsted said while it “strongly recommends” provisional outcomes were not shared with parents, heads and responsible bodies “can share that information with others in confidence”.

Paul Whiteman

Paul Whiteman, the general secretary of the NAHT, welcomed the changes, but said they would “not go far enough to address either the concerns school leaders have or the strength of feeling amongst the profession”.

Earlier this week Keegan backed Ofsted’s much maligned single-word overall grades, describing them as “clear” and “simple to understand”.

Spielman reiterated that she recognised “distilling all that a school does into a single word makes some in the sector uncomfortable”.

“But as I’ve said previously, the overall grade currently plays an integral part in the wider school system.”

She said she was “not deaf to the calls for change, or insensitive to the needs of schools and their staff; we will continue to listen carefully to the experiences and views of those we inspect.

“The part we play is small in comparison to those who work in our schools – but it’s in children’s interests that we work constructively together. In that spirit, we will continue to explore ways to make our work as effective and collaborative as it can be.”

Samaritans are available 365 days a year. You can reach them on free call number 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

Charity Education Support runs a confidential helpline for education staff and teachers – call 08000 562 561.