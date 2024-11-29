Home All news
Ofsted

Ofsted chair Dame Christine Ryan to step down

Education secretary praises Ryan for leadership during 'a period of significant challenges'

Education secretary praises Ryan for leadership during 'a period of significant challenges'

29 Nov 2024, 13:52

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Christine Ryan

Dame Christine Ryan, chair of the board of Ofsted, has announced she will step down next year.

The Department for Education will begin a formal process to find a successor shortly and Ryan will stay on in the interim to ensure a “smooth and orderly transition”, the watchdog said.

In a statement, Bridget Phillipson, the education secretary, thanked Ryan for her leadership since taking up the post in 2020.

Bridget Phillipson
Bridget Phillipson

“Christine has led the Ofsted board as chair during a period of significant challenges, including the unprecedented demands of the pandemic,” Phillipson said.

“Over the past four years, she has overseen critical initiatives, including reviews of board effectiveness, a substantial renewal of board membership, a successful transition to a new Chief Inspector, supported Ofsted’s Big Listen, the largest public consultation in its history, and conducted a comprehensive review of Ofsted’s corporate governance arrangements.”

Ofsted said until her successor was appointed, the board under Ryan’s leadership will focus on “scoping governance reforms” to implement Dame Christine Gilbert’s recent independent review.

Gilbert’s damning review found the watchdog’s response to headteacher Ruth Perry’s death appeared to be “defensive and complacent” and said Ofsted must move away “from the discourse that ‘inspectors are never wrong”.

The watchdog accepted her recommendation to review its governance framework to “strengthen the role” of the board to help reduce the “entitlement” of the chief inspector.

Today, the inspectorate said this work will “strengthen accountability and oversee Ofsted’s commitments to improved service delivery”.

“These efforts will support a newly appointed chair to take forward an ambitious, longer-term reform agenda.”

‘Much left to accomplish’

Ryan said it had been a “privilege” to chair Ofsted, but there was still “much to accomplish in the months ahead”.

“Of course, there have been challenges – from the impact of the pandemic at the outset of my tenure, to the scrutiny and changes of more recent times,” she said.

“The work Ofsted does is vital in ensuring that children and young people receive the education and care they deserve.”

She added: “As I prepare to hand over to a new chair, I will leave with pride in my association with Ofsted and deep gratitude for its dedicated staff. I wish Sir Martyn Oliver and the team the very best for the future.”

Ryan was chief inspector and chief executive of the Independent Schools Inspectorate from 2005 to 2017.

Latest education roles from

Recruitment Assistant

Recruitment Assistant

MidKent College

View job
Lecturer – Art & Design

Lecturer – Art & Design

South Thames College

View job
Progress Coordinator

Progress Coordinator

Kingston College

View job
0.6 Lecturer in Environmental Conservation

0.6 Lecturer in Environmental Conservation

Capel Manor College

View job
After School Club Assistant

After School Club Assistant

Harris Primary Academy Orpington

View job
Teaching Assistant ARP

Teaching Assistant ARP

Harris Primary Academy Orpington

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Food for Thought: How schools can encourage the next generation to make better food choices

With schools facing a number of challenges, including budget constraints and staff shortages, Marnie George, Senior Nutritionist at Chartwells,...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

A celebration of education as Bett turns 40!

The world of education has transformed dramatically in the past 40 years, but one thing remains constant: the dedication...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Equipping TAs for the Rise in SEND: How Schools Can Benefit from the Specialist Teaching Assistant (STA) Apprenticeship

The Level 5 Specialist Teaching Assistant apprenticeship opens up a new government-funded career pathway for teaching assistants. Here’s how...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How tailored coaching training can transform whole-school cultures

Sophie Enstone, Assistant Principal Learning and Teaching, Goffs Academy, shares her perspective on her coaching journey, how it’s been...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Ofsted
Long read

‘Ofsted Numberwang’: Backlash over leaked report card plans

Schools could be judged on a sliding, five-point scale from ‘exemplary’ to ‘causing concerns’ across 10 evaluation areas

Lucas Cumiskey

Ofsted

Ofsted boss promises report cards will be ‘sensible middle ground’ 

Ofsted's national director also signals move back to 'looking more at statutory outcomes'

Lucas Cumiskey

Ofsted, Teacher training
Exclusive

Ofsted in talks with DfE about delaying ITT inspections

Providers due to be inspected from January are still waiting for guidance over how new reforms will be judged

Lucas Cumiskey

Ofsted

Ofsted proposes giving schools one of five ratings across 10 areas

Plans for report cards shared with leaders show schools graded from 'exemplary' to 'causing concern' against areas including...

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *