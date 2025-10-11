Home All news
Academies

Officials kept mum about academy probe as merger decided

Revelation reopens debate around the transparency of important academy decisions

Revelation reopens debate around the transparency of important academy decisions

11 Oct 2025, 5:00

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

A probe into the academy trust that paid nearly £5,000 in “consultancy services” to its CEO’s mum was kept under wraps while officials ruled on its merger.

The revelation has reopened the debate around the transparency of important academy decisions.

These are made in behind-closed-doors regional advisory board meetings, attended only by senior government officials and school leaders.

The Department for Education stressed information about its “live investigations are confidential”, but education adviser and former trust CEO Frank Norris argued the decision to withhold the information about Heart Education Trust was a “mistake”. 

He said: “I understand the desire to resolve these matters quickly, but just allowing time for the investigation to be completed would have allowed the regional board [to have] the full range of evidence.

Frank Norris
Frank Norris

“That would have meant the decision that was ultimately made in the longer term is more likely to be a securer decision.”

An investigation “outcome” report, published earlier this month, revealed 29 breaches of academy rules had been uncovered at the Heart Education Trust last year. 

The four-school MAT “entered into four related-party transactions totalling £4,747 with a former senior staff member without proper policies, contracts or adequate value for money assessments”.

The report said these weren’t disclosed in annual accounts or to the Education and Skills Funding Agency, as required.

Minutes make no mention of probe

Heart’s most recent accounts – for 2023-24 – show rules covering “related-party transactions were not adhered to in relation to transactions totalling £1,790”.

The payments were made to the trust’s founding chief executive Christina Kenna for “consultancy services and other support”.

She is the mother of Hazel Cubbage, who succeeded her as Heart CEO in 2022. Cubbage did not provide a comment in relation to the government findings.

The report said that, alongside the investigation, DfE’s “regions group led its own intervention with the trust”, which resulted in Heart’s schools transferring to the Unity Schools Partnership in September 2024.

The department’s advisory board for the east of England met in April the same year to discuss the move. DfE guidance states members, who are usually trust leaders, “help inform” government judgements but “are not decision makers”.

Notes from the meeting make no mention of the probe. Norris said it “looks as though some of this information has been withheld because of a desire to move things on quickly”.

The DfE said its “live investigations are confidential”. This is to “protect” the probe’s “integrity”, ensure “a fair and due process is followed and to protect individuals involved”.

It added: “Confidential matters would not be discussed in an open forum and would not be reported in notes publicly available. [Advisory board] notes are not intended to be minutes of the meeting.”

Latest education roles from

Chief Education Officer (Deputy CEO)

Chief Education Officer (Deputy CEO)

Romero Catholic Academy Trust

View job
Director of Academy Finance and Operations

Director of Academy Finance and Operations

Ormiston Academies Trust

View job
Principal & Chief Executive

Principal & Chief Executive

Truro & Penwith College

View job
Group Director of Marketing, Communications & External Engagement

Group Director of Marketing, Communications & External Engagement

London & South East Education Group

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

AI Safety: From DfE Guidance to Classroom Confidence

Darren Coxon, edtech consultant and AI education specialist, working with The National College, explores the DfE’s expectations for AI...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How accurate spend information is helping schools identify savings

One the biggest issues schools face when it comes to saving money on everyday purchases is a lack of...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Building Character, Increasing Engagement and Growing Leaders: A Whole School Approach

Research increasingly shows that character education is just as important as academic achievement in shaping pupils’ long-term success. Studies...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Educators launch national AI framework to guide schools and colleges

More than 250 schools and colleges across the UK have already enrolled in AiEd Certified, a new certification framework...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Academies

CEO gender pay gap halves after closing three years in a row

But men still paid £5k more than women, CST study finds

Jack Dyson

Academies

Pioneering free school censured over ‘inaccurate’ budget forecasts

Notice to improve issued to one of England's first free schools amid string of rule breaches

Jack Dyson

Academies

20 leaders appointed to DfE trust CEO advisory group

Bosses of United Learning, Lift Schools, Ark and Star academy trusts appointed to advise minister amid schools bill reforms

Freddie Whittaker

Academies

OGAT staff set to strike for 10 more days in July

Staff are on strike over plans to extend the teaching day by 30 minutes

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *