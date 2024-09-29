The anniversary is a good time to rethink how we mark events and teach young people about the complex and often harrowing world around them

Teachers regularly face the challenge of addressing world events in ways that are thoughtful, inclusive and educational. Yet few topics pose as many complexities as the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, particularly as the one-year anniversary of October 7 and the start of the war in Gaza nears.

The events of that day and the ensuing humanitarian catastrophe have left profound scars in the region and have had a huge impact on Jewish and Muslim pupils here in the UK. With many British schools home to students with personal connections to the conflict, any commemoration activities demand careful consideration.

Pupils of all faiths and none need opportunities to reflect, grieve and consider the wider impact of the violence, which many will have witnessed playing out on their smartphones.

Traditional assemblies, long a staple of school commemorations, might seem like a natural way to mark the occasion. A teacher stands in front of pupils, talks to some slides and incorporates a minute’s silence. They are seen as fitting and solemn ways to mark momentous events, and there is a role for them in commemorating victims of October 7 and the Gaza war.

However, a single assembly cannot adequately address the enormity of the situation. Instead, a more holistic approach is needed to enable deeper understanding.

By acknowledging both the horros of October 7 and the atrocities caused by the war that followed, schools can foster a more inclusive space for reflection that truly recognises the full human toll of the conflict.

However, an assembly is usually a one-off event. In larger schools, it can be difficult to get everyone in one place on the day you choose to mark. Singular assemblies can also fall short of the meaningful reflection and understanding such sensitive topics require.

Time-limited by design, assemblies risk reducing complex situations to simplified narratives, or of unintentionally alienating some pupils while trying to engage others.

In the case of the Israel-Gaza war, with its deeply emotional and polarising impact, this risk is amplified. Pupils often have lots of questions too, but might not feel comfortable asking them during an assembly.

An assembly can not address the enormity of this situation

While an assembly might be a part of your school’s commemorative activities, you might also consider other reflective activities. October 7 this year falls on a Monday, which lends itself to spreading commemorative activities focused on the past 12 months across the week.

Spacing out activities offers several advantages. You could involve students in designing and delivering some, allowing for deeper engagement and providing multiple opportunities for pupils to engage meaningfully.

It also allows for a more nuanced exploration of the conflict’s many layers, giving educators time to present the historical, political, and human contexts in ways that encourage critical thinking rather than simplistic conclusions.

You might include a mix of moments of silence, creative writing and art projects, and structured debates and discussions. This ensures that all pupils have an opportunity to express themselves. Some might find comfort in quiet reflection, while others may need the opportunity to engage in dialogue.

Offering multiple pathways for engagement can build a more inclusive and supportive environment where no pupil feels marginalised or left out.

Extending activities also provides space for dialogue. Discussions about peace, justice and conflict resolution can be woven into the curriculum, helping pupils process their emotions and consider potential solutions.

Encouraging empathy and understanding among pupils with different viewpoints is critical when polarisation often dominates discussions about the conflict.

You could also involve the wider community in commemorations, perhaps by using an interfaith approach and inviting religious leaders from Muslim, Jewish and Christian communities to join in marking the anniversary.

Ultimately, the goal of any commemoration should be to promote understanding, empathy and the pursuit of peace.

A week of activities allows pupils to engage with difficult questions about the nature of violence, the impact of war and the importance of dialogue in resolving conflicts. It also helps stop schools from being perceived as taking sides or, conversely, of ignoring the devastation.

Schools have a unique responsibility to help young people navigate a complex world. Rethinking commemorative events could help create spaces for all pupils to reflect, grieve and learn. Crucially, it could build the genuine empathy and understanding that will help them contribute to a more peaceful future.