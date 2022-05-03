Home All news
Nominations are open now for Royal Society of Chemistry Education prizes 2022

3 May 2022

Would you like to recognise a science educator who is doing amazing work in inspiring the next generation of scientists or supporting colleagues with their development?

You can show your appreciation to an individual or team who has gone above and beyond to make a difference in science teaching by nominating them for an RSC Education Prize. There are two main categories – Excellence in Education Prizes and Horizon Prizes for Education.

Excellence in Education Prizes

Celebrating inspirational, innovative, and dedicated people working at all levels of education

Our Excellence in Education Prizes celebrate educators in primary, secondary, further education and higher education – including, teachers, technicians and more. These prizes recognise a wide range of skills – from curriculum design to effective teaching, and from personal development to working culture. This category includes specific prizes for teams and for those in the early stages of their career, as well as the Nyholm Prize, which recognises inspirational, innovative and dedicated individuals working in education.

Horizon Prizes for Education from the Royal Society of Chemistry

Celebrating ground-breaking innovations and initiatives that mark a step-change in science education

Our Horizon Prizes highlight recent initiatives that are set to make a real impact within the field of education, and are open to teams and collaborations as well as individuals. These initiatives could include teaching programmes or techniques, research breakthroughs, innovative technologies and more.

Who could you nominate?

Our short video will help you through the simple nomination process – then all you need to do is decide who deserves to be nominated in each category!

