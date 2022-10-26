Nick Gibb returns as education minister alongside Robert Halfon

Former schools minister Nick Gibb is returning to the Department for Education as a minister of state, alongside education select committee chair Robert Halfon.

Gibb had served as schools minister for most of the last ten years before being sacked last year by Boris Johnson.

Halfon is also well known in the sector having served as chair of the education select committee since 2017.

Both return as ministers of state. Their roles are likely to be confirmed in the coming days.

The appointments mark a shift in experience at the department, whose ministers had much less experience both as MPs and in senior roles.