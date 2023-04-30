Home All news
Mental health

NHS promises to keep funding mental health support teams

The teams help pupils with mild to moderate mental health problems

The teams help pupils with mild to moderate mental health problems

30 Apr 2023, 5:00

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion

The NHS plans to raid its own budgets to keep funding mental health support teams in schools after government funding runs out, a senior health official has said.

The teams help pupils with mild to moderate mental health problems, hitting a target for 35 per cent coverage across the country and reaching 26 per cent of pupils.

The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said this week that NHS budgets, which include funding for the teams, have been set up to March 2024. About 500 teams are expected to be operational by then.

But it said that budgets for the 2024-25 financial year were still to be agreed.

Gillian Keegan, the education secretary, said earlier this month the Department for Education “will certainly be putting the case forward for continuing the roll-out of this successful programme”.

However, with no decision made, Claire Murdoch, the national lead for mental health at NHS England, said it had “found some money” within the NHS envelope “for a further year”.

But speaking to MPs at the public accounts committee last week, she warned that because it relied on trained therapists …”we do need to be really clear what is happening the year after next and the year after that”.

The £215 million mental health support teams were a key pillar of the 2018 green paper on transforming children and young people’s mental health.

Amanda Pritchard, NHS England’s chief executive, said she would be “extremely surprised if there was not an enthusiasm to continue with this programme”.

MPs have previously urged the government to roll out the teams nationwide by 2027-28.

More from this theme

Mental health

Rise in child mental health demand prompts call to speed up school support reforms

The proportion of children whose referrals closed before treatment has increased for the first time in five years

Freddie Whittaker

Mental health

Free wellbeing service for heads extended for another year

Contracted charity say heads feel they are too busy to access support or want to help others before themselves

Samantha Booth

Mental health

Just one in ten schools signs up to DfE wellbeing charter

Unions say ministers need to go 'way beyond a simple charter' to create a 'long-term culture' change

Samantha Booth

Mental health

Government has ‘not grasped’ child mental health service ‘crisis’

Lords are 'deeply concerned' at the state of children and adolescent mental health provision

Samantha Booth

Mental health
Investigation

Mental health: How schools are dealing with the ‘new normal’

Headteachers 'pray' the next tragedy is not one of their students

Samantha Booth

Mental health

Seven things you need to know about children’s mental health

One in four 17 to 19-year-olds have a probable mental health disorder, finds NHS survey

Samantha Booth

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *