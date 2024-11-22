New Teaching Commission launched to solve staffing crisis

Former NEU joint general secretary Dr Mary Bousted to chair 16-member panel to look at recruitment and retention

A former union leader will chair a new commission on teaching to draw up suggestions for the government to solve the recruitment and retention crisis.

Dr Mary Bousted today launched the Teaching Commission, which seeks to answer the question: “What must be done to recreate teaching as an attractive and sustainable profession?”

The commission will explore the causes of excessive workload, how to create positive working cultures, how schools can promote flexible working, and the competitiveness of teacher pay.

It will also examine the effects of the accountability system including inspection, the impact of the increase in child poverty and cuts to children’s services, and what the English education system could learn from overseas.

‘We can’t just rely on government’

In an interview with Schools Week, Bousted lauded the “serious intent” of the government’s pledge to hire 6,500 new teachers, but she warned: “We can’t just rely on government to come and sort this out for us.”

The commission will seek case studies of “schools which are succeeding in recruiting and retaining teachers. “What are the different models of flexible working? Where are the schools where teachers really feel that their voice is heard, and they’ve got professional agency?

“If we just carry on saying, ‘we can’t have flexible working in teaching’, that’s not a position which can stand any longer.”

Bousted, who stood down as joint general secretary of the NEU last year, said she was prompted to set up the commission “because the problem is so immediate and the consequences, particularly for disadvantaged children, of inadequate teacher supply are so big”.

Recruitment is “really important, but if we want to improve each supply, we have to really focus on retention”.

She added: “Vacancies have doubled. Teachers are just haemorrhaging from the profession. It’s now taking 10 newly qualified teachers to replace every six who leave.

“But, even more serious than that, it’s the fact that teaching is a very young profession, and we’re losing those teachers within six to 10 years’ experience, who are just at the point in their careers where they can be role models. We’re losing the ability to learn from more experienced colleagues.”

Trade unionists and sector leaders join commission

Bousted is joined in her endeavour by 15 fellow commissioners.

They include NAHT general secretary Paul Whiteman and ASCL deputy policy director Sara Tanton.

Former head and NEU president Dr Robin Bevan, NEU executive member and teacher Jess Edwards and Nansi Ellis, a former assistant general secretary of the union, also sit on the commission.

But membership is not limited to trade unionists. Leora Cruddas, CEO of the Confederation of School Trusts, Education Policy Institute CEO Natalie Perera, Dame Alison Peacock of the Chartered College and former Ofsted chief Dame Christine Gilbert are also on board.

Bousted said unions had an “important place on the commission”, but “I looked very deliberately for a broad church, so that the accusation can’t be levelled, ‘oh, it’s just a union takeover’.

“It’s really important to have all those voices in the commission because, if the findings are going to have any traction, then they have to have buy-in from the education work workforce.”

Schools Week and its publisher EducationScape are partners of the commission, along with UCL Institute of Education, the NEU, NAHT and ASCL unions and The Key.

The commissioners

Prof. Mary Bousted

Chair of the Teaching Commission

Former joint general secretary, National Education Union

Angelina Idun

Director of School Improvement

SSAT

Jess Edwards

Primary Teacher

Chair of Policy, Research and Campaigns, NEU executive

Nansi Ellis

Commission Project Lead

Education Policy Consultant

Leora Cruddas CBE

Chief Executive

Confederation of School Trusts

Yamina Bibi

WomenEd network leader

Diverse Educators’ Associate

Paul Whiteman

General Secretary

NAHT

Prof. Caroline Daly

Professor of Teacher Education

Director of the Centre for Teachers and Teaching Research, UCL Institute of Education

Dr Haili Hughes

Director of Education at IRIS Connect

Principal Lecturer at University of Sunderland

Dame Alison Peacock

CEO

Chartered College of Teaching

Dr Robin Bevan

Education Leadership Specialist

Former headteacher and NEU president

Natalie Perera

Chief Executive

Education Policy Institute

Russell Hobby

CEO

Teach First

Dame Christine Gilbert

Executive Chair, Education Endownment Foundation

Former Ofsted chief inspector

Helen Arya

Chief Education Officer

Oasis Community Learning

Sara Tanton

Deputy Director of Policy

Association of School and College Leaders