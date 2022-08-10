Home All news
Academies

New Schools Network launches ‘innovation fund’ to spend £650k reserves

Closing charity seeks applications from schools and trusts that aim to end educational inequality

Closing charity seeks applications from schools and trusts that aim to end educational inequality

10 Aug 2022, 12:48

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion

Former free school support charity the New Schools Network has launched a £650,000 fund to support “innovative thinking and activity” in education.

The organisation will use the fund to distribute its remaining reserves funding, which does not include money from Department for Education grants.

The NSN’s board of trustees said in May that they would wind down the charity’s operations after 13 years of existence.

It comes after the charity lost its government contract to support free schools to Premier Advisory Group following a re-tendering process. They had held the contract since 2010.

Today it announced that its new fund will support free schools and academy trusts “that share NSN’s commitment to ending educational inequality once and for all”.

The charity will still close once the funds are distributed.

The innovation fund will open to applications from this autumn. It is not known how many funding rounds it will hold.

NSN seeks schools breaking ‘barriers of disadvantage’

The charity said it was “particularly interested” in supporting recipients that break the “barriers of disadvantage” and those that work to ensure every child can access an excellent education regardless of background.

They also want to hear from schools and trusts promoting “high impact educational innovation, particularly targeted in left behind communities in England”.

David Ross, the founder of Carphone Warehouse who chairs NSN, said the organisation had a “proud history of advocating for educational equality, for a system in which every child can attend a good school, and in supporting innovation to achieve this goal”.

“I am delighted that the board of trustees has taken the decision to make available a brand new fund that will support those who wish to continue this work. 

“Now, more than ever, we need to ensure that innovative thinking and new ways of doing things are encouraged, so that every child in every community genuinely has the best possible start in life.”

The charity said more details would be made available “in the coming months”, with application criteria still being finalised. Interested free schools and academy trusts should can provide their details online.

More from this theme

Academies
Pimlico Academy was rated 'good' by Ofsted.

AET risks losing academy over AP failures and discrimination

Ofsted said prominent trust's school failed to do necessary checks on AP settings or whether pupils attended, risking harm

Tom Belger

Academies
Exclusive

Council trusts allowed to run schools beyond their own boundaries

Sector leaders said LA-founded MATs should be allowed to expand anywhere like other trusts, but one expert warned of...

Tom Belger

Academies

Academy transfers hit six-year low despite DfE MAT drive

Covid disruption has dented school transfers, but enthusiasm may also be limited among big and standalone trusts alike

Tom Belger

Academies

DfE reveals trust leaders advising on review of academy regulation

Two-thirds of the advisory group represent academy trusts, with the DfE planning the regulatory overhaul despite a climbdown over...

Tom Belger

Academies, Politics

Labour plans to curtail academy freedoms in schools bill amendment

Opposition seizes on government infighting - finally revealing its own plans for academies

Freddie Whittaker

Academies
edtech demonstrator

Biggest trust boss doesn’t believe all schools must join multi-academy trusts

'Take your time' over decisions about moving into trusts, United Learning boss tells standalone schools

Tom Belger

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.