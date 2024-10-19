Home All news
Support staff

New law mustn’t rule CEOs are ‘support staff’, DfE told

The organisation representing academies in England wants central teams to be excluded from the bill's definition of support staff

The organisation representing academies in England wants central teams to be excluded from the bill's definition of support staff

19 Oct 2024, 7:00

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Trust chief executives and central team staff currently fall within the broad definition of support staff under the government’s flagship employment rights bill, lawyers have warned.

While Labour has said it will later consult on which staff are captured under the bill, it has only said this will include “whether some or all central team staff in academies should be excluded”.

Legislation to reinstate the school support staff negotiating body (SSSNB) was introduced last week.

The government wants to establish national terms and conditions, career progression routes and fair pay rates.

However, the legislation will also apply to academies, curtailing some of their current pay freedoms.

But the current definition of school support staff is wide-ranging. The bill defines them as anyone “employed by the proprietor of an academy under a contract of employment providing for the person to work wholly at one or more academies”.

‘Really confusing’

Jean Boyle, head of education at Stone King, said it was currently unclear whether senior trust roles – such as chief executive, finance and operating officers – would fall under the SSSNB’s remit.

Central teams also have a plethora of other senior roles, including education directors, estate managers and school improvement leaders.

Boyle said: “I don’t know whether the legislation was drafted purposely to exclude central staff, or purposely to include central staff. It’s really confusing.”

The Department for Education said it intended to “consult on the categories of people who should be excluded from the SSSNB’s remit prior to making secondary legislation”.

This would include “whether some or all central team staff in academies should be so excluded”.

‘Exclusions must apply to central teams’

In a briefing to members, seen by Schools Week, Leora Cruddas, the chief executive of the Confederation of School Trusts (CST), said the “exclusions must apply to central teams in trusts”.

Leora Cruddas
Leora Cruddas

In a statement, Cruddas added: “The bill sets out very broad arrangements for the school support staff negotiating body, with the intention of providing more precise details in secondary legislation after consultation, so we don’t yet know exactly what the impact will be.

“We are talking to school trusts to understand potential practical implications, The CST will work with the government, other employer representatives, and the trades unions on this over the coming months.”

The confederation has already warned the government that trusts should be exempt from having to follow national pay for support staff. At present they do not have to follow national rates for teachers.

Latest education roles from

Work Based Tutor – Light Vehicle Maintenance and Repair, Paint or Body & Repair

Work Based Tutor – Light Vehicle Maintenance and Repair, Paint or Body & Repair

Bolton College

View job
Lecturer A: Foundation Studies

Lecturer A: Foundation Studies

Bolton College

View job
Head of MI: Data – Highly Competitive Salary

Head of MI: Data – Highly Competitive Salary

Trafford & Stockport College Group

View job
Head of School for Horticulture

Head of School for Horticulture

Capel Manor College

View job
Practical Instructor for Agriculture and Environmental Conservation

Practical Instructor for Agriculture and Environmental Conservation

Capel Manor College

View job
Transition Officer

Transition Officer

MidKent College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

National competition – can your students solve the ocean plastics crisis?

University College London launches fully resourced national schools competition to tackle ocean plastics.

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

EUK Education – helping you inspire, educate, and inform students on STEM and career paths

EUK Education is the new home for all your STEM education and careers needs. Loaded with quality curriculum-linked programmes,...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Cutting-edge technology allows students to hold virtual conversations with Holocaust survivors.

Testimony 360, the new programme from the Holocaust Educational Trust uses innovative technology to bring the people and places...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

ASDAN’s digital future: Developing a dynamic, learner-led curriculum to empower learners with diverse needs.

ASDAN’s new CEO, Melissa Farnham, outlines a dynamic future for the charity and awarding organisation aligned to the government’s...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Support staff
Five single-academy trusts have launched the West Kent Single Academy Trust Alliance to ward off the erosion of each school’s “individuality” as the government continues its push towards MATs.

Labour set for academies support staff pay showdown

Re-establishment of negotiating body seeks to establish national terms and conditions, career progression routes and fair pay

Jack Dyson

Support staff
Exclusive

Trusts say ta-ta to teaching assistants (as we know them)

Schools pioneering new teams of fewer, but upskilled learning mentors and coaches

Lucas Cumiskey

Support staff

Unions: £1,290 support staff pay offer ‘falls short’

'Many workers will feel let down because their household bills continue to rise'

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *