Home All news
Teacher strikes

DfE and unions agree pay talks over teacher strikes

‘Intensive’ talks start today after the NEU agreed to a 'period of calm for two weeks' where no more strike dates will be announced

‘Intensive’ talks start today after the NEU agreed to a 'period of calm for two weeks' where no more strike dates will be announced

17 Mar 2023, 9:03

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion
Breaking

The government and the National Education Union (NEU) have finally agreed to start pay talks.

A joint statement released this morning stated the NEU would “create a period of calm” for two weeks, during which no further strike dates will be announced.

It comes after the last scheduled industrial action by members in England took place on Wednesday and Thursday.

‘Period of calm for two weeks’

“In order for talks to begin and, we hope, reach a successful conclusion, the NEU has confirmed it will create a period of calm for two weeks during which time they have said no further strike dates will be announced,” the statement read.

The talks will focus on teacher pay, conditions and workload reduction. The Association of School and College Leaders, National Association of Head Teachers, and NASUWT will also attend the talks.

Education secretary Gillian Keegan is expected to meet with the four unions today, with ”intensive” talks continuing into the weekend.

To “protect the integrity of the talks”, all parties have agreed not to make any public statements on the detail of talks, including through the media or on social media.

Yesterday, government agreed a deal with NHS staff – whose unions have been negotiating for two weeks.

According to the NEU, around 300,000 teachers across England walked out on Wednesday and Thursday.

On both days, 47 per cent of schools in England restricted attendance, while 6 per cent closed altogether.

Strikes disrupt more schools this week

Overall, a slightly higher proportion of schools closed or restricted attendance for this week’s action (53 per cent) than on the first day of strikes on February 1 (51.7 per cent).

However, on the first day of action last month, a higher proportion closed fully (8.9 per cent).

As in previous action, London faced the greatest disruption, with between 82 and 83 per cent of schools restricting attendance or closed this week, compared to between 38 and 39 per cent in the East Midlands.

Secondary schools were again more likely to be affected. On Thursday, 86 per cent of secondary schools closed or restricted attendance, compared to 47 per cent of primary schools and 69 per cent of special schools. Figures were similar on Wednesday.

However, special schools were more likely to be fully-closed (10 per cent) than secondary or primary schools (6 per cent).

More from this theme

Teacher strikes
pupil nationality

Strikes: DfE ups the ante with warning teachers could miss a deal

Unions fear divide and conquer approach after general secretaries are called-in separately

Freddie Whittaker

Teacher strikes

What would it take to pause next week’s teacher strikes?

With government and unions still at an impasse over pay, we look at what each side wants in order...

Freddie Whittaker

Teacher strikes
The DfE has confirmed the names of nine trusts and schools who will support schools struggling with Ofsted ratings

Teacher strikes: Unions’ calls for mediated pay talks snubbed

Education unions’ offer to open talks through the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service has been rejected by Gillian Keegan...

Freddie Whittaker

Teacher strikes

Ofsted moves to Monday inspections for teacher strikes week

Watchdog says it will avoid inspecting on NEU strike days on Wednesday and Thursday

Freddie Whittaker

Teacher strikes

Teacher strikes: 4 in 5 London schools affected by Thursday’s action

Capital's schools far more likely to close or restrict attendance as a result of NEU walkouts

Freddie Whittaker

Teacher strikes

Keegan snubs ASCL conference as pay stalemate continues

Education secretary will miss the Birmingham event because she hopes to be in pay talks, union reveals

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *