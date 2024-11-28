Home All news
Unions

National Education Union deputy general secretary Niamh Sweeney resigns

Former sixth form college teacher was first person elected to the role, and was not due for re-election until 2026

Former sixth form college teacher was first person elected to the role, and was not due for re-election until 2026

28 Nov 2024, 10:43

Niamh Sweeney
Niamh Sweeney, the first elected deputy general secretary of the National Education Union, has resigned from the post part-way through her five year term, Schools Week has learned.

Sweeney was elected in 2021 to the role, which was created as part of a restructure drawn up when the NEU was formed from a merger of the National Union of Teachers and Association of Teachers and Lecturers in 2017.

Her election was seen as an upset, after she beat two challengers from established factions on the left wing of the union.

A former sixth form college teacher and Labour councillor, Sweeney hailed from the ATL section of the NEU, having served on its executive since 2010 and as president between 2017 and 2018.

She stood unsuccessfully against Daniel Kebede in last year’s election to replace Kevin Courtney and Dr Mary Bousted as general secretary. Kebede had the backing of the union’s left factions.

Sweeney’s term was not due to come to an end until 2026.

Approached by Schools Week, Sweeney confirmed she had left the role on November 15.

She said it had been an “absolute honour to represent NEU members as the first elected deputy general secretary”.

“I wish the NEU every success in the future, particularly the members in sixth form colleges taking strike action today.”

Sweeney did not give a reason for her departure from the role.

An NEU spokesperson said: “Having played a substantial role in seeing through the successful amalgamation between the NUT and ATL, into the National Education Union, and the transition of leadership, Niamh is now taking the opportunity to pursue new challenges.

“We thank Niamh for all her years of service and wish her all the very best in the future.”

The union said a timetable for the election to fill the post “will be agreed by the NEU executive in January”.

