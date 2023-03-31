Home All news
Politics

Daniel Kebede elected as NEU general secretary

He will succeed Dr Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney in September

He will succeed Dr Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney in September

31 Mar 2023, 16:26

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion
Breaking

Daniel Kebede has been elected as the National Education Union’s next general secretary.

He beat Niamh Sweeney, the union’s first elected deputy general secretary, to the top job in an election by members held throughout February and March.

Kebede, a primary school teacher and the union’s former president, will take over from joint leaders Dr Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney in September.

He won 28,636 votes, while Sweeney secured 12,918. Turnout was 9 per cent.

Bousted and Courtney offered Kebede their “warm congratulations”.

“It is an honour to lead and serve NEU members and we know that Daniel will continue the union’s work to give a voice to the profession and campaign for the world class education system our children deserve. 

“We offer our commiserations to Niamh Sweeney but welcome the fact that, from September, Daniel will be fortunate to work alongside Niamh in her role as our first elected deputy general secretary.”

More to follow.

More from this theme

Politics, Schools

Budget 2023: Hunt wants all primaries to provide ‘wraparound’ childcare

New 'ambition' that all children are able to access 8am to 6pm childcare provision in school by 2026, but...

Samantha Booth

Politics

Sunak ‘bringing forward’ review of sex education guidance

PM says he wants to 'make sure schools are not teaching inappropriate or contested content in RSHE'

Freddie Whittaker

Politics
Long read

What will schools policy look like under a Labour government?

Opposition takes soundings from unexpected partners as it prepares for next year's anticipated election

Freddie Whittaker

Politics

The Schools Week Labour education policy tracker

With an election due in the next two years, we keep track of every policy announced by the opposition

Freddie Whittaker

Politics
party

Williamson lockdown texts reveal ‘secret contempt’ for teachers

Leaked messages suggest former education secretary claimed school staff looked for an 'excuse to avoid having to teach'

Freddie Whittaker

Politics

Schools could face £39m shortfall over London free school meals plan

Rollout of free meals to all primary pupils in the capital will 'harm schools' unless more funding is provided,...

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *