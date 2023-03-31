Daniel Kebede elected as NEU general secretary

He will succeed Dr Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney in September

He will succeed Dr Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney in September

Daniel Kebede has been elected as the National Education Union’s next general secretary.

He beat Niamh Sweeney, the union’s first elected deputy general secretary, to the top job in an election by members held throughout February and March.

Kebede, a primary school teacher and the union’s former president, will take over from joint leaders Dr Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney in September.

He won 28,636 votes, while Sweeney secured 12,918. Turnout was 9 per cent.

Bousted and Courtney offered Kebede their “warm congratulations”.

“It is an honour to lead and serve NEU members and we know that Daniel will continue the union’s work to give a voice to the profession and campaign for the world class education system our children deserve.

“We offer our commiserations to Niamh Sweeney but welcome the fact that, from September, Daniel will be fortunate to work alongside Niamh in her role as our first elected deputy general secretary.”

More to follow.