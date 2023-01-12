Home All news
Schools

MPs launch inquiry into persistent school absence

Education committee intervenes after persistent absence soared to 23.5 per cent post-pandemic

Education committee intervenes after persistent absence soared to 23.5 per cent post-pandemic

12 Jan 2023, 9:57

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion
SATs key stage 2

MPs will investigate absence from school and support for disadvantaged pupils, after official statistics showed persistent absence soared in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

It comes as the latest Department for Education attendance data also shows absence continued to rise in the last weeks of term last year, driven by illness, with one in seven pupils absent in the week commencing December 12.

However, early estimates suggest absence halved to around 7 per cent by last week.

The Parliamentary education committee has announced a new inquiry focusing on persistent absence, which will “investigate causes and possible solutions to the growing issue of children’s absence from school”.

DfE data published last year showed one in four pupils in England missed 10 per cent or more possible sessions in the autumn term of 2021, up from 13.1 per cent in 2019.

MPs will examine “links between pupil absence and factors such as economic disadvantage, special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), ethnic background, and whether a child or a family member is clinically vulnerable to Covid-19”.

In autumn 2021, 33.6 per cent of pupils eligible for free school meals were persistently absent, compared to 20 per cent of pupils not eligible. Persistent absence among SEND pupils was 30.6 per cent, compared to 21.5 per cent for those without SEND.

Rates of attendance at alternative provision schools “will also be considered”.

The inquiry will look for ways to “better support pupils and their families both inside and beyond the school system to improve attendance”.

Inquiry will examine effect of breakfast clubs

It will also examine whether schools providing breakfast clubs, free meals, and after-school or holiday activities “can have a positive impact”.

Robin Walker, the former schools minister who now chairs the committee, said missing school “can seriously undermine a child’s education and future life chances”.

“My colleagues and I will examine what innovative methods school leaders may be employing to help stop children and their families falling into a habit of missing school, with the risk of such habits becoming a downward spiral towards ‘severe’ absence.

“We will look at how targeted support can help to improve attendance and seek evidence as to what works both within and beyond the school system to create a positive culture of attendance.” 

The committee is inviting written submissions of up to 3,000 words addressing absence of disadvantaged pupils and those with other characteristics, as well as ways schools and families “can be better supported to improve attendance”.

A full terms of reference has been published online.

More from this theme

Schools
Schools can apply for break clauses to end three-year contracts with ESS SIMS early, the CMA has confirmed

Competition watchdog ends SIMS probe as break clause confirmed

ESS SIMS will let schools apply to leave three-year contracts a year early, following a CMA investigation

Amy Walker

Schools

Schools with high energy bills will get discount under reduced scheme

Schools ARE included in new energy support scheme - but fewer will benefit and it is less generous from...

John Dickens

Schools
Institute of Teaching

Teacher strikes: ‘No concrete progress’ in pay talks, unions say

Unions say government shows no sign of increasing this year's pay award, but further meetings are likely

Freddie Whittaker

Schools

Everything you need to know about potential school strikes

Ministers hold crunch union talks as ballots of NEU, NASUWT and NAHT members close this week

Freddie Whittaker

Schools
Exclusive

Councils dawdle on surveying collapse risk building material

At least 41 schools across 15 local authorities have reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete

Tom Belger

Schools
Exclusive

Staff absences at twice pre-Covid levels as winter illnesses take their toll

Unions call for the government to cover the cost of supply staff and improve ventilation

Amy Walker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *