MAT CEOs ‘making inspections more adversarial’, Ofsted boss says

Ofsted chief makes plea to sector to stop inspections ‘running hot and bring the temperature down’

Sir Martyn Oliver has said some trust leaders are “putting pressure on inspectors and making the inspection process more adversarial”.

Ofsted’s chief inspector said he will “never tolerate” any of his inspectors being rude or acting unprofessionally, but stressed that that respect is a two-way street.

Speaking at the Confederation of School Trusts conference in Birmingham today, he said he expects his staff to act with with professionalism, empathy, courtesy, and respect at all times – a repeated mantra since he took the helm at the inspectorate in January.

But inspectors should be able to expect the same from school leaders, he told the hall full of trust leaders.

“I know in the most part they absolutely can and do,” Oliver added.

“But, sadly, I am hearing about occasions where trust leaders are putting pressure on inspectors and making the inspection process more adversarial.

“I will never tolerate any of my inspectors being rude or acting unprofessionally.

“I have been very clear with all of my staff about that

“But to help make inspections as constructive an experience as possible, I need everyone involved in the process to behave with the same courtesy.

“And I thank you in advance for your help with this.

“Inspections won’t work as we all want them to, if they run hot. I really want to take the temperature down.”

“So, let’s call this a fresh start if we need to.”

