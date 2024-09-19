Home All news
Management information systems

Major academy trust settles three-year MIS legal battle

Bromcom filed a High Court claim against Lift Schools after missing out on a £2m deal to supply its MIS

Bromcom filed a High Court claim against Lift Schools after missing out on a £2m deal to supply its MIS

20 Sep 2024, 0:01

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Exclusive

One of England’s biggest academy trusts has settled a three-year legal battle, ending the latest high-profile spat in the £200 million management information system (MIS) turf war.

Technology company Bromcom filed a High Court claim against Lift Schools, previously called Academies Enterprise Trust, after missing out on a £2 million deal to supply its MIS.

Schools Week understands the contract – which was for 57 schools – was awarded to Arbor, one of Bromcom’s biggest rivals.

But today, Bromcom and Lift confirmed they have ended the dispute “on confidential terms”.

Ali Guryel, Bromcom’s managing director, said: “We weren’t driven by financial gain, but by a passionate commitment to raising awareness of best practices.”

“In fact…we agreed not to seek our costs from Lift Schools in the settlement.”

James Browning, the trust’s chief operating officer, added: “We recognise Bromcom’s concerns and appreciate its focus on best practices.”

It is the latest in a string of legal cases involving the company. About 11 years ago it took high court action against Cambridgeshire and Leicestershire councils.

It also fought United Learning in the courts after the trust signed a multi-year deal with Arbor, thought to be one of the largest contracts of its kind.

Ministers handed the MAT £1 million to take on the challenge in a bid to protect the wider academy sector as the company had “a history of litigiousness”, trust correspondence with the government said. United Learning lost.

It all comes amid seismic change in the MIS sector, worth about £200 million.

Following the emergence of cloud-based providers, the market share for SIMS – which has long dominated the MIS world – fell below 50 per cent, analysis by the Bring More Data blog shows.

Latest education roles from

Occasional Tutor – HMP Frankland – Prison Education

Occasional Tutor – HMP Frankland – Prison Education

Milton Keynes College

View job
Student Welfare Advisor

Student Welfare Advisor

Capital City College Group

View job
Job Coach

Job Coach

Heart of Yorkshire Education Group

View job
Inclusion Practitioner

Inclusion Practitioner

Wakefield College

View job
Inclusion Practitioner

Inclusion Practitioner

Wakefield College

View job
Welcome Team Advisor

Welcome Team Advisor

Bournemouth and Poole College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Safeguarding in schools: staying on top of school monitoring in the new academic year

With the rise in bullying, vaping, and security threats, each school must act to create a secure environment that...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

The September Snapshot: What Back-to-School Questions Should School Leaders Ask Staff?

The start of a new school year is the perfect time to set a clear direction, establish expectations, and...

Victoria

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Preparing the Next Generation: The Dual Skill Set Critical for Future Careers

We believe that all young people can shape their future through technology - they just need the right support...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Navigating NPQ Funding Cuts: Discover Leader Apprenticeships with NPQs

Recent cuts to NPQ funding, as reported by Schools Week, mean 14,000 schools previously eligible for scholarships now face...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Management information systems

Competition watchdog closes probe into SIMS without taking action

The CMA said continuing to investigate the firm would be 'unlikely to have further positive impact on the sector'

Lucas Cumiskey

Management information systems

Competition watchdog launches another probe into SIMs

CMA probing concerns ESS SIMS could be 'abusing' its 'dominant' market position after Schools Week investigation

Jack Dyson

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *