Home All news
Election 2024

Lib Dems manifesto 2024: All the schools policies

26 pledges include above-inflation school funding boosts, putting arts subjects in the EBacc and upping capital funding by £1.9bn

26 pledges include above-inflation school funding boosts, putting arts subjects in the EBacc and upping capital funding by £1.9bn

10 Jun 2024, 12:33

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

The Liberal Democrats have pledged to increase school funding above inflation, spend an extra £1.9 billion a year on buildings and include arts subjects in the EBacc.

The party’s manifesto also commits to reform Ofsted, curriculum and assessment, and the expansion of extra-curricular activities and extension of free school meals and the pupil premium.

The party has said its revenue schools policies will cost an extra £2.17 billion by 2028, while its capital plans will cost £1.9 billion a year. But beyond capital, no breakdown for individual proposals has been provided.

Schools Week previously estimated that proposals signed off at last year’s Lib Dem conference could cost more than £9 billion.

However, not all of those policies have made it into the manifesto. For example, extending free school meals to all primary schools is a longer-term ambition.

The party said it would raise revenue by reversing cuts to bank taxes, reforming capital gains tax, taxing oil and gas profits and raising the digital services tax, among other initiatives.

Here’s your Schools Week round-up of all the schools policies …

School funding and pay

  • Increase school and college funding per-pupil above the rate of inflation every year
  • End the “scandal of crumbling school and college buildings” by investing in new buildings and “clearing the backlog of repairs”. This will cost £1.9 billion a year, with £900 million coming from redirecting capital funding “for unnecessary new free schools”
  • Reform the school teachers’ review body to make it “properly independent of government and able to recommend fair pay rises for teachers, and fully funding those rises every year”

Teacher training and development

  • Create a teacher workforce strategy to “ensure that every secondary school child is taught by a specialist teacher in their subject”
  • Fund teacher training so all posts in school are paid
  • Introduce a “clear and properly funded programme of high-quality professional development for all teachers, including training on effective parental engagement”

Curriculum and assessment

  • Establish a commission to broaden the curriculum and “make qualifications at 16 and 18 fit for the 21st century”, drawing on “best practice such as the International Baccalaureate” and ensuring children learn “core skills such as critical thinking, verbal reasoning and creativity”
  • Strengthen careers advice and links with employers in schools and colleges
  • Include arts subjects in the English Baccalaureate and give power to Ofsted to monitor the curriculum so that schools continue to provide subjects like art, music or drama
  • Expand extracurricular activities, such as sport, music, drama, debating and coding, starting with a “new free entitlement for disadvantaged children”

Accountability

  • Reform Ofsted inspections and end single-word judgements “so that parents get a clear picture of the true strengths and weaknesses of each school, and schools get the guidance and support they need to improve”
  • Implement a new parental engagement strategy, “including a regular, published parent survey” and guidance for schools on “providing accessible information to parents on what their children are learning”

SEND

  • Give councils extra funding to reduce the amount schools pay towards the cost of children’s education, health and care plans
  • Set up a new “National Body for SEND” to fund support for children with very high needs

Free school meals and pupil premium

  • Extend free school meals to all children in poverty, with an ambition to extend them to all primary school children “when the public finances allow”
  • Introduce a “Young People’s Premium”, extending pupil premium funding to disadvantaged young people aged 16-18
  • Extend pupil premium plus funding to children in kinship care, and guarantee any child taken into care a school place within three weeks, if required to move schools

Other policies

  • Give LAs the power and resources to act as “Strategic Education Authorities” for their area, including responsibility for places planning, exclusions, administering admissions including in-year admissions, and SEND functions
  • Put a “dedicated, qualified mental health professional in every primary and secondary school”, paid-for by increasing the digital services tax
  • Introduce a “Tutoring Guarantee” for every disadvantaged pupil who needs extra support
  • Set up a register of children who are not in school, and work “to understand and remove underlying barriers to attendance”
  • Tackle bullying in schools by “promoting pastoral leadership in schools and delivering high-quality relationships and sex education”
  • Appoint a cabinet minister for children and young people
  • Return to the Erasmus Plus programme as an associated country
  • Set up an independent advocacy body for children’s safety online
  • Addressing the “underfunding and neglect” of children’s mental health services, youth services and youth justice services

Latest education roles from

Engineering Maintenance Trainer

Engineering Maintenance Trainer

Barnsley College

View job
Supported Internship Trainer (Rolls Royce)

Supported Internship Trainer (Rolls Royce)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Vice Principal – Curriculum & High Needs

Vice Principal – Curriculum & High Needs

Carshalton College

View job
EA to the CEO & Senior Directors

EA to the CEO & Senior Directors

Haberdashers’ Academies Trust South

View job
Chief Executive Officer Cornwall Education Learning Trust (CELT)

Chief Executive Officer Cornwall Education Learning Trust (CELT)

Satis Education

View job
Head of Faculty (History and RS)

Head of Faculty (History and RS)

Ark Greenwich Free School

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How can we prepare learners for their future in an ever-changing world?

By focusing their curriculums on transferable skills, digital skills, and sustainability, schools and colleges can be confident that learners...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspiring Education Leaders for 10 Years

The 10th Inspiring Leadership Conference is to be held on 13 and 14 June 2024 at the ICC in...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspire creativity in your classroom. Sky Arts’ Access All Arts week is back!

Now in its third year, Access All Arts week is a nationwide celebration of creativity for primary schools (17-21...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Unleash the Power of Sport in your setting this summer! National School Sports Week is back!

Unleash the Power of Sport this summer with National School Sports Week powered by Monster Kickabout! From 17-23 June,...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Election 2024

Labour will convert ‘spare’ primary classrooms into 3,334 nurseries

Policy would cost around £140 million and create 100,000 childcare places, party says

Freddie Whittaker

Election 2024

Next government faces ‘painful’ school funding choices – IfS

Making savings from falling rolls will be 'easier said than done', warns think tank

Freddie Whittaker

Election 2024

School funding top of teachers’ election priority list

'Every day we hear from school leaders about how they are struggling to manage'

Freddie Whittaker

Election 2024

Lib Dems: Primary free school meals an ‘ambition not a funded commitment’

And schools wouldn't get immediate pupil premium boost under plans to raise FSM earnings threshold

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *