Home All news
Ofsted

Lee Owston to become Ofsted national director for education

Current deputy director for schools and education will replace Chris Russell in January

Current deputy director for schools and education will replace Chris Russell in January

9 Nov 2023, 13:26

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Lee Owston, who will start as national director for education at Ofsted on 1 January

Lee Owston has been named as the next national director for education at Ofsted.

The current deputy director for schools and education will take over when Chris Russell retires at the end of the year.

Schools Week reported in September that Russell would retire after 17 years at Ofsted, and two in the national director role.

Owston, who has worked at the watchdog since 2013, temporarily served as national director of education for “several months” earlier this year, Ofsted said.

Since joining the inspectorate as an HMI, he has taken on several roles in the organisation, including as deputy director of schools inspection improvement.

Owston previously worked in senior leadership positions in schools and was a senior adviser for early education and primary schools for a local authority.

He was also a regional director for now defunct education programme The National Strategies, where he contributed to publications on English, phonics and assessment.

Chief inspector Amanda Spielman congratulated Owston, adding that: “I know that this will be a smooth transition given his extensive experience.  

“I also want to thank Chris Russell for his substantial contributions in his time at Ofsted, as national director, education, in his leadership of the post-lockdown inspection restart programme, as a regional director and as an inspector.”

The move comes at a time of upheaval for Ofsted, with Spielman also set to leave at the end of the year.

Sir Martyn Oliver has been confirmed as her successor.

More from this theme

Ofsted
Amanda Spielman

Ofsted: ‘Coasting’ schools policy has ‘raised the stakes’, says Spielman

Key findings from the chief inspector's (potentially last) education committee appearance

Freddie Whittaker

Ofsted
Ofsted says join-up between schools and partner agencies is 'weak'

Social care: Ofsted slams joint working as schools ‘isolated’

Watchdog says 'more needs to be done so that agencies see schools as a key partner'

Amy Walker

Ofsted
New Ofsted analysis shows the alignment between its inspection grades and exam results

Two-thirds of Ofsted grades now match results after pandemic dip

Inspectorate says alignment now similar to pre-2019 despite curriculum focus, but outliers remain

Amy Walker

Ofsted
Exclusive

‘Independent’ inquiry’s critical Ofsted poll mostly NEU members

Leaders slam self-selecting sample of union-funded group that is 'dressed up as independent'

Samantha Booth

Ofsted
Experts have called for the HSE to conduct an immediate probe into work-related stress and mental health in the education sector

Ruth Perry inquest will not examine whether state failed to protect her

Perry was in contact with the mental health crisis team five days after an Ofsted inspection, an inquest pre-hearing...

Jack Dyson

Ofsted

Ofsted has ‘moved too far’ from outcomes data, says former chief

Wilshaw also says inspections don't look 'enough' at teaching quality, and warns single-phrase judgments give parents 'false comfort'

Samantha Booth

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *