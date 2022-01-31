KS3 resources for teachers and students to support learning, homework, and revision

BBC Bitesize is refreshing its KS3 core subjects, by launching 100+ new guides all linked to the KS3 curriculum and designed to be interactive, engaging and to support students’ progress through their KS3 journey.

KS3 teachers – we’ve got you

BBC Bitesize continues to support teachers and students with new and updated KS3 guides in English, maths, biology, chemistry, physics, history and geography.

These broad ranging new courses can support learning, homework and revision. The guides are authored with expert teachers and all linked to the KS3 curriculum. Look out for more new content to be published throughout the spring term and beyond.

And all content can be used whether students are learning in school or at home if their class or school has switched to remote learning due to COVID.

New KS3 topics content

Our new guides are all linked to the curriculum and all designed to support students at all stages of their KS3 journey. They include video, quizzes and infographics to be more interactive and engaging; support progress from Year 7 through to Year 9 with step-by–step and structured content; andare designed by teachers to offer progression through subjects and make links between topics.

Content includes:

All new KS3 biology with over 60 guides.

New guides in chemistry on topics including periodic tables and acids and alkalis.

New geography content covers topics as diverse as energy and water supply, population and development.

In history we’ve added to our resources about the Magna Carta, peasants revolt, medieval medicine and World War Two and the Holocaust.

And in maths, we’re modernising our pages with 15 guides in the number topic and lots more to come in 2022.

This is all in addition to a wealth of new content we added just before Christmas which included the KS3 Physics Energy topic in time for COP26, 19 updated KS3 English guides across 4 courses and The Tudors topic in KS3 History.

Designed to be more interactive and engaging

Our quizzes, interactive activities, videos and succinct written material can support students at all stages of the Key Stage 3 journey. And our new format presents content in easily digestible chunks with increased interactivity to keep students engaged. For example, students can explore the kingdoms and cultures of precolonial Africa with brand new animation and activities in History and explore sustainable food production with interactive Geography activities.

Suite of interactive games

We’ve got brand new games available for KS3 History (History Detectives) and KS3 Science (Atomic Labs).

Atomic Labs allows KS3 learners to try nine experiments across biology, chemistry and physics. These experiments include: separating sand and salt; testing for protein; and making an electromagnet. There’s also a helpful AI robot which assists with recording students’ findings.

History Detectives is an award-winning new interactive History skills game in which students travel back in time to explore historical moments. Students will need to analyse and evaluate the evidence they find to help uncover some of history’s burning questions.

Our Festilingo games in French, German and Spanish help learners to practice their high-frequency vocabulary and grammar in a fun, festival format.

And look out for new games for KS3 geography and maths coming soon.

And there’s more

We will be adding more guides to English, history, geography, physics, chemistry, biology and maths throughout the spring term and beyond. Once complete, our materials will have the broadest and most diverse topics coverage across our core subjects.

Keep checking back as we will be publishing more content as soon as we have it.

