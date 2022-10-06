Attainment at key stage 1 has fallen across the board in the first set of tests since 2019.

Performance in the phonics screening check, one of the government’s key measures of success at primary school, is now the lowest it has been since 2014, while writing attainment dropped more than 10 percentage points.

The data is likely to further fuel fears about the impact Covid-19 had on the youngest pupils, whose entire time at school has been affected by the pandemic.

Department for Education data shows the proportion of pupils meeting the expected standard in the year 1 phonics screening check fell from 82 per cent three years ago to 75 per cent this year.

It is the first time performance in the check in year 1 has fallen since it was introduced in 2012.

The proportion of pupils meeting the standard by the end of year 2 also fell, from 91 to 87 per cent, though this figure also fell slightly in 2019 compared to 2018.

In teacher assessments for year 2 pupils, the proportion meeting the expected standard dropped from 75 to 67 per cent in reading, 69 to 58 per cent in writing and 76 to 68 per cent in maths.

It comes after key stage 2 results for year 6 pupils published earlier this year also showed a drop in attainment in most disciplines. This year saw the first primary tests held since 2019 after they were cancelled because of Covid in 2020 and 2021.

Today’s data shows a sharper fall in performance in phonics among disadvantaged pupils than their better-off peers.

Attainment falls more sharply among poorer pupils

The proportion of non-disadvantaged pupils meeting the expected standard in year 1 fell from 84 to 80 per cent, whereas attainment among disavantaged pupils dropped from 71 to 62 per cent.

Poorer pupils also saw sharper drops in reading (11 percentage points), writing (14 percentage points) and maths (10 percentage points) than their better-off peers.

In comparison, non-disadvantaged pupils saw their performance fall 6 percentage points in reading, 10 percentage points in writing and 6 percentage points in maths.

This will likely exacerbate concerns that poorer pupils have been worse-affected by the pandemic.

