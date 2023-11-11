Keegan to get her own camera person (on £50k a year)

The DfE is recruiting a videographer to film regular content of Gillian Keegan for her social media channels

An advert for a senior digital videographer on an annual salary of nearly £50,000 went live earlier this week.

The “social media native” would “primarily work” with the education secretary to capture “high-profile engagements across the country”, as well as in the department’s own studio.

They will “lead” on videography for Keegan’s social media channels and capture “high-quality and engaging” content. This will help develop “a regular drumbeat” of videos for channels such as X – formerly known as Twitter.

Pay is advertised at £48,701 a year, although the role is for six months.

The education secretary is a keen user of social media, regularly posting face-to-camera videos. One of her special advisers is also a social media expert who previously produced content for Matt Hancock and Rishi Sunak’s leadership campaign.

The recruit would join the department’s social media team and work with ministers and special advisers, the advert states.

Other departments have advertised for similar roles, although they were not specifically for a secretary of state.

Last November, The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities advertised a senior videographer role in London on £40,390 a year.

A Ministry of Justice social media videographer job, which closed in February, was advertised with a London salary range of between £35,405 to £39,000.

A DfE spokesperson said: “This is an existing post in the department’s social media team, with responsibility to deliver communications in line with the department’s priorities, helping us communicate and inform people about key policies that impact their daily lives.”