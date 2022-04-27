Home All news
SEND

Investigation: The broken special needs system

Joint investigation by Schools Week and the Bureau of Investigative Journalism reveals the scale of the challenge ahead for SEND reforms

Joint investigation by Schools Week and the Bureau of Investigative Journalism reveals the scale of the challenge ahead for SEND reforms

Gareth Davies and Samantha Booth

28 Apr 2022, 0:01

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion

State-funded special schools are setting up classrooms in staffrooms and converting therapy spaces as a surge in pupils with additional needs creates a places crisis.

This in turn pushes cash-strapped councils into bigger deficits as they send more youngsters to costly private schools or to other schools sometimes hundreds of miles away.

The findings reveal the huge challenge ahead for ministers as they table proposals to reform the failing system.

Schools Week and The Bureau of Investigative Journalism (TBIJ) can reveal today that the special needs funding black hole has risen to £1.3bn, up by £465m in a single year.

Three quarters of councils now have SEND funding deficits, some of which even doubled or tripled in 12 months.

The cash crisis means councils attempt to cut costs with new measures – such as support “thresholds” – that make it more difficult for children to receive support.

special
Read our six-page investigation here

The pressures of rising demand and increasing complexity of need has left councils without enough state-funded provision to cope.

New figures suggest more than half of special schools are at or over capacity – pushing leaders to give up staffrooms and other areas such as therapy spaces just to meet demand.

The places shortfall means 43,000 pupils with special needs are placed in schools outside their home area, with 3,300 in settings an estimated 20 miles or more away. 

More than 100 children were placed in schools in excess of 200 miles from where they live, TBIJ analysis reveals.

Katie Ghose, chief executive of the disabilities charity Kids, said the findings were a “stark reminder of the gap between the support disabled children and their families need to thrive and the funds available to local authorities”.  

More from this theme

SEND

No place to go: Special schools’ capacity crisis revealed

Leaders convert staffrooms and therapy spaces amid surge in pupils with special needs

Samantha Booth

SEND

SEND review consultation may be extended as accessible versions delayed

BSL and easy-read versions of the green paper were promised almost a month ago

Samantha Booth

SEND

Director at criticised council wins DfE contract to help others improve

The DfE has appointed 13 SEND advisers on salaries of £90k to act as 'critical friends'

Samantha Booth

SEND

SEND review: What schools need to know

The much-delayed review of the SEND and AP systems was first launched in 2019

Samantha Booth

SEND

Nine more councils told to reform SEND services in return for £300m

But cash comes with strict conditions such as keeping more children in mainstream schools

Samantha Booth

SEND

High Court issues council ‘wake-up call’ on special needs delays

Children were waiting over a year for their care plans to be updated

Samantha Booth

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.