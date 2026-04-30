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1 May 2026

Inclusion is not a building project

Schools can make inclusion bases work – just remember it relies on people, practice and capacity
Nic Crossley Guest Contributor

Chief executive, Liberty Academy Trust

4 min read
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The 2026 SEND reforms are explicit. The system is expected to move away from reactive, high-cost intervention towards earlier, local and inclusive solutions that genuinely improve outcomes for children and young people.

For schools, this translates into a clear expectation: develop inclusion bases that strengthen mainstream provision and build sustainable capability, rather than long-term dependency.

The ambition is welcome.

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