Inclusion is not a building project

The 2026 SEND reforms are explicit. The system is expected to move away from reactive, high-cost intervention towards earlier, local and inclusive solutions that genuinely improve outcomes for children and young people. For schools, this translates into a clear expectation: develop inclusion bases that strengthen mainstream provision and build sustainable capability, rather than long-term dependency. The ambition is welcome. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.