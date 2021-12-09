Ian Bauckham made permanent chair of Ofqual

Academy trust boss Ian Bauckham has been appointed as Ofqual’s permanent chair, the exams regulator has announced.

Bauckham, CEO of the Tenax Schools Trust, has been the organisation’s interim chair for the past year, succeeding Roger Taylor who stepped down last December.

He will begin a three-year term as its permanent chair from next month.

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said Bauckham’s “extensive experience” of the education and qualifications system “means he is the ideal person to guide Ofqual through the critical work ahead”.

Bauckham said he was “very pleased” to continue the role as Ofqual aims to “act in the interests” of all those taking qualifications.

It follows the appointment of former academy trust boss and government adviser Jo Saxton as chief regulator in September.

Saxton said students can be “confident we have the leadership we need for the years ahead”.

Ofqual is also looking for up to six new “high calibre” board members. The recruitment round will fill vacancies as some existing members’ three-year terms come to an end.

New board members will be tasked with overseeing the return of exams next year and the future challenges of returning to 2019 grading standards.

The Department for Education, which makes the appointments, said it is looking for “experienced, strategic, pragmatic and collaborative” people who are “comfortable working in a rapidly changing policy environment”.

Board members are entitled to up to £6,000 remuneration a year and applications close on January 10. The board is required by legislation to have between seven and 12 members. It currently has 11.