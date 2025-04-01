Responses to growing SEND demand have tended to fall into one of two categories: individual schools setting up internal alternative provisions, or the establishment of specialist settings that require children to attend separate schools. In Devon, we have taken a different approach.

For too long, SEND support in Devon has fallen short of expectations. Children, young people and their families have told us what needs to change, and we’re acting to deliver meaningful system-wide improvements for them with our new local area partnership SEND strategy.

A vital part of that is building inclusive communities so that all children feel welcome and have opportunities to thrive alongside their peers, with access to the right support in the right place and at the right time.

Like many other local authorities, Devon faces significant financial challenges in meeting growing needs. Following a safety valve agreement with the Department for Education, we have had to think carefully and creatively about building capacity.

For example, the consultation with schools to levy a charge for permanent exclusions stimulated an important discussion with partners about working together on ways to reduce the high number of young people being permanently excluded.

Our focus is on developing sustainable local provision

The result is a substantial decentralisation of provision focused on embedding specialist SEND support directly within mainstream schools and growing expertise across the system.

Working in partnership with Devon County Council and the Special Partnership Trust (SPT), Education South West (ESW) has been at the forefront of an initiative to reshape how inclusion is delivered.

At its heart is a model that ensures those with SEND can access the support they need without being removed from their local communities (often at great cost).

Mainstream capacity

Rather than relying on external placements, Devon has established a network of Area Resource Bases (ARBs) within mainstream schools. But rather than leaving the establishment of these specialist units to ad hoc initiatives from schools and trusts, we have taken a strategic approach to their deployment across the county.

Rather than concentrate SEND expertise in a few specialist settings, our ARBs act as hubs for developing and sharing best practices. Teachers across schools benefit from outreach and training, equipping them with the skills to better support SEND students in mainstream classrooms and growing capacity across the region.

Benefits of decentralisation

A key advantage of this approach is that it keeps children closer to home. Long travel times to specialist settings can be disruptive and isolating, whereas local provision builds continuity in education and community ties.

ARBs also reduce reliance on expensive independent placements, enabling a more sustainable use of public resources while maintaining high-quality provision.

ESW has been demonstrating this model. The trust has shown that high-quality SEND provision can be embedded within mainstream settings, not diluting the educational experience for other students but enriching it.

Sustainable and scalable

One of the most innovative aspects of Devon’s model is its long-term vision. Instead of short-term fixes, the focus is on developing sustainable local provision that evolves alongside community needs.

This ties into the county’s wider transformation programme, which aims to create accessible, cohesive support networks for children and families. We genuinely believe that our decentralised approach can work at scale and that collaborations like ours could be replicated elsewhere in the country.

A blueprint for the future

Devon’s approach is not about creating a one-size-fits-all solution but about finding the right balance between local mainstream provision and specialist support. Unlike the typical responses to need we’ve read about in these pages, this model offers a more flexible and inclusive alternative.

While still in its early stages, the success of the ARB model suggests it could serve as a roadmap for other regions looking to enhance inclusion without increasing segregation.

It offers a pragmatic, cost-effective solution that prioritises keeping children in their communities while ensuring they receive the tailored support they need.

Devon has faced significant challenges to its provision in recent years. We are confident that our new model rises to those challenges.

Driven by strong partnerships and a commitment to inclusion, it provides a compelling example of how to build a more integrated, accessible and sustainable education system.