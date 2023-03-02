When it comes to nutrition, we are all unique; Everyone’s daily energy requirements are very different, and a variety of factors affect this including our height, weight, activity levels, muscle mass and even our genetics.

Considering these individual aspects, a world where we are constantly comparing ourselves to other people in terms of our nutrition and fitness regimes isn’t very helpful, to say the least. Social media only makes this worse and presents a real obstacle to empowering young people to make healthy and sustainable nutrition choices. It’s no surprise then that we have seen an increase in body image issues and eating disorders since the pandemic.

Disordered eating can derail a young person’s life physically, academically, emotionally, psychologically and socially, but we know that early intervention works. It is key to reducing recovery time and can also help others who are at risk and may or may not be showing signs. To that end, staff and peers should be encouraged to be proactive about talking about these issues, rather than to fear them.

To tackle this in PSHE lessons, assemblies and interactions with students who may be struggling with these issues, it is important to express how important nutrition is to them in terms of their overall mental health, wellbeing and success. The key is to keep the focus on the positives, the do’s of nutrition rather than the don’ts.

If a student is struggling with their eating, try not to base the conversation around food, and consider who may be the best person to approach the student. Set a private time and place to talk with them, and use open questions, such as “I notice you’ve been a bit preoccupied lately, I wonder what’s been worrying you”. But be prepared for and respectful of denial, as it usually self-protective. Build and maintaining a trusting relationship will ensure they receive the necessary support when they are ready.

Healthy nutrition is about what we consume and how we consume it

In terms of food choices, it is important for students to learn how different types of food can affect their overall mood and energy levels. Studies have shown it is important to eat a healthy breakfast which contains a good source of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats in order to stabilise their blood sugar, improve concentration, focus, and mood. School breakfast clubs are an excellent place to ensure students find that sustenance, and inviting students at risk of disordered eating could help to secure those benefits for them in a safe environment.

More broadly, schools do an excellent job of promoting healthy eating, encouraging children to eat a wide-ranging, nutrient-rich diet from an early age. As well as healthy canteen meals, primary schools tend also to have policies about what should and shouldn’t be in children’s lunchboxes.

However, secondary schools tend to make less effort to communicate healthy eating guidelines to young people and their families. While their students are getting older and more independent though, there is still a place for community leadership about nutrition. After all, there is a strong link between a good diet and student academic performance. Public Health England confirms that pupils with better health and wellbeing are likely to achieve better academic results.

Finally, healthy nutrition is about more than what we consume; It’s also about how we consume it. It is important for students to have enough time to connect with their peers and enjoy their meal. A rushed lunchtime is unlikely to be conducive to healthy eating, but mindful eating practices can be very beneficial for all students – preventing distracted eating and over-consumption, supporting a healthy mind-body relationship and teaching attention to body cues including hunger and satiety.

Students can easily learn not to compare their food intake to others, how to fuel their body and how to help a friend who might be struggling. Meanwhile, staff can quickly develop a better understanding of eating disorders, how to respond, and what to say (and not say) to a student who discloses disordered eating.

It doesn’t take much to have a huge impact, for the benefit of the students and the school, and doing so has never been more important.