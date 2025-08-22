Trusts must lean into their role as community pillars and create rich learning experiences for all. Here's how

A recent report from the Centre for Young Lives and Child of the North highlights a stark divide: young people in disadvantaged areas have far fewer cultural and creative opportunities than those in more affluent areas. This means young people aren’t only missing out on fun; it also affects their confidence, curiosity and aspirations.

It’s clear from conversations across the sector, including calls for national Enrichment Benchmarks, there’s appetite to understand how we can close this enrichment gap.

At Bradford Diocesan Academies Trust (BDAT), we believe trusts play a key role in raising the bar. Our journey has shown that with commitment, collaboration and student voice, enrichment is a powerful tool for equity and aspiration.

Make the commitment

The first step is defining and affirming a commitment to creating dynamic cultural learning experiences for all.

To that end, we are relaunching our student enrichment entitlement across our 21 schools – a framework outlining what every student should experience during their school years, from playing an instrument to visiting cultural and religious institutions or engaging with local businesses and charities.

Crucial to this is a shared vision, involving staff, student and communities across the whole trust.

This ensures the offer is truly representative and meaningful for young people and is tailored to address the gaps they may experience in their everyday lives.

It also offers transparency and accountability. Our students know what they can expect from our family of schools, and we hold ourselves responsible for delivering it.

With a collective offer, we will use our resources, partnerships and experience to unlock and scale up new and exciting initiatives to ensure every child across every one of our schools has equity of opportunity and the chance to experience enrichment beyond the school gates.

All students will have opportunities to lead, to fundraise, to meet with local leaders to share their opinions and to understand their place in the democratic system as young voters, to name a few examples.

Put students at the centre

To best understand what is truly enriching for young people, students need to lead the conversation. It is essential to create safe and supportive spaces for students to have transparent conversations about what is important to them and what they want to learn more about and experience.

For example, every year we hold a student parliament in the heart of local democracy: Bradford City Hall. This year, students told us they wanted to focus on two areas: improving and developing cultural opportunities (Bradford is City of Culture 2025, so this really is our time) and climate action.

So we hosted an event with local and regional leaders where students could ask topical questions and put their “asks” for change to people in power.

We also reached out to our local radio station to create a fully student-led radio programme, where students act as presenters, producers and interviewers.

Working in real-life studios, learning from professionals and meeting peers means students have a new space to explore passions and share ideas which shape the community and build their confidence.

Link to learning

These experiences cannot be seen as “extras”; they are a core part of a young person’s ongoing school experience.

By tying enrichment experiences to students’ learning, they become more relevant and engaging, which strengthens understanding and encourages students to apply their skills and knowledge in different ways. This means enrichment opportunities help students translate learning into real-life experiences, building a lifelong love of learning.

For instance, our modern British values and citizenship curriculum is enhanced through a close partnership with Bradford Citizens, allowing students to take part in regional summits which bring together schools across Bradford to debate local issues.

Our students have led civic initiatives as young activists, such as supporting sustainability goals through the Clean Air Schools Programme or working with local health services to create a youth mental health resource.

For students, these opportunities provide a unique chance to contribute to their communities and see the real-life impact of collective voice.

Each child has just one chance to flourish during their time at school. By making enrichment excellent for all, not only do we make memories to last a lifetime, we develop skills that set them up for successful futures.