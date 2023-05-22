The age-old and much-debated question of who has the most stressful job in the UK may have found its answer. The Headspace 2023 Workforce Attitudes Toward Mental Health report finds that the British population overwhelmingly deems education to be the most stressful career path, with a staggering 93 per cent of those in the profession feeling stressed at least once a week.

The education sector was one of eight sectors involved in this latest report, which analysed the state of workplace wellbeing. Education came out on top, beating even financial services and insurance for stressfulness. In that sector, 91 per cent experienced stress at least once a week. Those in the hospitality industry experience less stress than any of the sectors surveyed, with 17 per cent of these employees either experiencing no stress, or only rarely. This was followed closely by the retail sector, where 16 per cent of respondents say they rarely or never experience stress at work.

I am sure educators will not be shocked by this finding given the ongoing strike action and the evolution of teaching practices following the pandemic. Indeed, we’ve all heard the stories of classroom practitioners opting instead to work at Tesco’s, and we can see why. But the fact remains: this number is harrowing, and should serve as a wake-up call.

At least once a month, 83 per cent of education workers feel a sense of dread relating to work. For one-third of workers, this is being driven by a fear of being overwhelmed due to unrealistic expectations to take on more responsibility (41 per cent) above and beyond their job description.

The working environment is also a contributing factor to the deterioration of educators’ mental health, with managers being called out for their lack of understanding of life outside work (47 per cent) and an absence of respect when it comes to working hours (44 per cent).

All of this, coupled with stress due to economic uncertainty (46 per cent), inequalities relating to marginalised communities (43 per cent), political uncertainty (33 per cent) and Covid (29 per cent), has had a distinct negative impact on the emotional wellbeing of education workers.

Many also still feel unsettled by the instability and constant change during and after the pandemic. Sadly, this decline looks set to continue with 30 per cent of education workers saying they feel worse than they did last year.

Research shows that stress at work often leads to a number of other mental health struggles. Taking all these factors together, it is evident that the stress experienced by educators is verging on extreme and thus having a highly detrimental effect on their mental wellbeing both in and out of the classroom.

However, research also shows that the right support can mitigate this. This can be clinical support as offered through the NHS or sub-clinical support as offered by Headspace and others. The key is to ensure the right support is there at the right time. Whoever provides that support, and however they provide it, early identification and intervention are particularly important.

When it comes to the mental health support of education workers, 44 percent say would like a system that offers quick access. Forty-six per cent say they’d like that to include multiple support streams (such as in-person, virtual, or app-based talk therapy). And 45 per cent would feel most comfortable with behavioural health coaches, therapists or psychiatrists who share their life experience.

Workplace mental health is now a key business priority for employers in every sector across the UK. Ultimately, keeping staff healthy and offering support to those who are suffering more acutely makes business as well as human sense. It results in lower absenteeism and an overall happier and more productive staff.

The key is that employee wellbeing is within our control. It comes from our workplace environments, our understanding of existing pressures facing employees both in and out of the office, and the support we offer.