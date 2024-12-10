The evidence about EAL learners is clear:

proficiency in English is the single most important predictor of their achievement. Yet, though they represent over 20 per cent of the school population, they remain largely invisible within current education policy.

Research shows that a pupil’s level of proficiency explains four to six times more variation in attainment than gender, ethnicity, and free school meal status combined.

These findings, while important, are unsurprising. English is the primary language of instruction in the UK, and pupils with low proficiency struggle to access the curriculum without support. National pupil database analysis confirms attainment gaps for those who have low proficiency, arrive later into the school system, or are from certain first language groups.

The curriculum review is, therefore, a welcome development – a rare and important opportunity to reform a system that all-too-often fails to support EAL learners effectively.

Insights from over one hundred of our partner schools highlights simple and practical changes needed across the curriculum, assessment, and accountability.

A reflective curriculum

A highly prescriptive curriculum falls short in today’s multilingual classrooms. Greater flexibility is needed to tailor learning for EAL pupils ensuring they leave school fully equipped with the skills they need.

Over recent years, the narrowing of academic pathways has been to the detriment of EAL learners. The vocational learning offer from Key Stage 3 onwards should be re-invigorated to better equip these learners for the future.

Our partner schools report that the huge cultural capital that EAL pupils bring often goes unrecognised due to pressures to “cover” a narrow curriculum representing only a limited section of society.

Updating it to include diverse texts and materials reflecting the rich diversity of the classroom, with guidance on connecting learning to students’ cultural and linguistic backgrounds, would enrich their educational experience and foster inclusivity.

New approaches to assessment

Assessments relying heavily on English proficiency to demonstrate learning can significantly disadvantage EAL learners, particularly teenagers entering school later who are new to the language.

These learners face a dual challenge: being tested on both subject knowledge and their ability to understand and express it in English. This double burden often prevents them from showcasing their true potential.

Consulted schools consistently reinforced the need to streamline GCSEs, advocating for shorter and fewer exams to reduce the burden on learners. This chimes with OCR’s recommendations on phased and proportionate assessments with less reliance on “high-stakes” exams at 16.

A more holistic approach to assessment is needed – one that reflects the linguistic and cultural diversity of EAL learners. By incorporating models and methods such as observations and performance-based assessments conducted throughout the year, schools can better support the needs of EAL learners.

Formative assessment is crucial for supporting EAL learners’ language development alongside curriculum learning.

Strengthen accountability

A broader curriculum and reformed assessments alone are not enough. Consistent and ongoing assessment of English language proficiency is also crucial to ensure EAL students receive the tailored support they need to fully access the curriculum and achieve their academic potential.

While scales to assess English language proficiency of EAL learners were introduced in England in 2016, their removal in 2018 left a critical gap in accountability. The reintroduction of statutory proficiency in England – as is already the case in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – is long overdue.

Current reliance on aggregated data is misleading and often masks the huge variation within this cohort of learners. This lack of detailed insight leads to policies that fail to address their needs.

Accurate, ongoing language proficiency data is essential for creating accountability mechanisms that truly reflect and support the progress of EAL pupils.

The curriculum and assessment review is an important opportunity to redress this imbalance, ensuring that all pupils, regardless of language, receive the targeted support needed to thrive in education, succeed in future employment and actively contribute to their communities.