History repeats itself with unwavering predictability these days, and it seems to be doing it at a faster rate than ever. It’s only a year since the arguments over pay were last rehearsed, and here we are again with Gillian Keegan seemingly hell-bent on a collision course with unions. Perhaps taking a longer view would help us find a more sustainable settlement.

﻿Let’s be clear, to begin with. We are beyond crisis﻿. Significant numbers of teachers are leaving the job they love. Of the ones I’m aware of across several schools and authorities, career choices range from driving instructors on £30/hour to a growing trend of applying to become teaching assistants (albeit the most important of roles) – relinquishing professional status to reclaim some sort of work/life balance.

Given this state of things, a crass 2 per cent salary increase can only fuel more discontent and strikes. Just as predictably, Keegan will then blame teachers and unions for lost learning days. “Won’t someone think of the children?” she will ask, pointing to the effects of the pandemic they have already suffered and the disruptions caused by last year’s strikes.

And yet, it is teachers who have been working so hard to compensate for all the pernicious effects of lockdowns and years of school underfunding. The fact that our crumbling schools are functioning effectively at all is down to their dedication, integrity and professionalism.

Strikes aren’t some selfish self-enrichment racket. They are a desperate plea to protect pupils against further flight from the profession caused by low pay and overwhelming workloads. Predictably enough, unions will make that point when they are attacked for representing their members’ interests.

For those of us who started teaching half a century ago, there is déjà vu on a bigger scale here. Happily, it offers a glimmer of hope. 1974 saw the first major pay disputes in the teaching profession; schools were in chaos and Scotland’s teachers were on strike. Angry exchanges in parliament included the following criticism of the Secretary of State by an MP:

“The handling of this matter and stubbornness in relation to the teachers is the single greatest obstacle to getting the teachers back to work. Instead of putting the blame on the teachers will he consider his own position and stand down and make way for someone who can command the respect and confidence of the teaching profession.”

Sound familiar?

Fortunately, the Secretary of State for Education and Science in England, Reg Prentice, sought a solution by joint commissioning with Scotland an inquiry into the pay of teachers in schools and colleges. The Houghton Committee was the first independent review of teachers’ pay in Great Britain as a whole. It was also one of the first national responses to the plight of underpaid teachers.

Despite the government’s need to cut public spending, the committee’s recommendations were accepted and teachers’ paltry salaries were increased by around 30 per cent. This defining moment resolved the growing unrest and averted a major recruitment and retention crisis. Stability returned and crisis was avoided.

The words Prentice used when presenting the Houghton Report’s findings in 1975 were as significant as the outcome. Their warmth and respect may surprise teachers today.

“[…] the pay, the status, the training and the morale of the teaching profession are the most important factors in education. I believe that the pay settlement is a recognition of the contribution which teachers make to society. […] The report provides new opportunities for the teaching profession and should also encourage greater and much needed stability in staffing.’

Allowing for inflation and the fact that teachers work on average 50 hours per week, many are worse off financially today than they were pre-Houghton. As in the mid-70s, an increasing number are pursuing supplementary incomes or alternative employment in pursuit of financial security, better prospects, conditions and a better work/life balance.

History repeats itself, and the outcome is clear: Only a complete revaluation of teaching and schools will sustainably get us out of the hole education finds itself in. Government should skip all the unnecessary steps on the road to that destination – “or stand down and make way for someone who can”.