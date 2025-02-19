Home All news
SEND

Half of councils face insolvency over £5bn SEND deficit ticking timebomb

Survey of councils suggests over half will fail to break even if a measure keeping deficits off their books ends as planned

Survey of councils suggests over half will fail to break even if a measure keeping deficits off their books ends as planned

19 Feb 2025, 0:01

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

More than half of councils have warned they will become insolvent when a measure keeping spiralling SEND deficits off their balance sheets expires next year.

Ministers are facing growing calls to write off high needs budget deficits, which the Department for Education believes will total £4.9 billion by 2026.

Local authorities have been allowed to keep the deficits off their main balance sheets since 2020, under a measure called a “statutory override”. This prevents them from effectively declaring bankruptcy.

The government has still not said what it will do when the override expires next year.

The Local Government Association surveyed its members with responsibility for SEND, receiving 105 responses.

Fifty-three per cent of responding councils said that if the override ended as planned with no alternative to address deficits, they would not be able to set a balanced budget in 2026-27.

This would rise to 63 per cent in 2027-28 and 65 per cent in 2028-29.

‘Write off high needs deficits’

The LGA said it was “calling on the government to urgently address the issue in the spending review, as part of a wider programme of reform of the SEND system”.

Government should write off high needs deficits, they said, which have followed a huge surge in demand for support since reforms to the system were made in 2014.

The number of children and young people with an education, health and care plan, which is supposed to guarantee funded support, rose to 575,963 last year, up 11.4 per cent on the previous year.

The chancellor Rachel Reeves allocated a £1 billion increase in high needs funding at her autumn budget. But the LGA said this was “likely to be consumed by partially plugging existing deficits”.

Arooj Shah, who chairs the association’s children and young people board, said: “The ending of the statutory override threatens councils’ financial viability.

“Only by taking bold and brave action in the spending review and writing off councils’ high needs deficits can councils have the financial stability they need to ensure children with SEND get the support they need.”

A system in crisis

However, she warned funding was “only one of the challenges facing the SEND system”.

Over the years, Schools Week has documented how the SEND is letting down the children it is supposed to support, all while costing the state increasingly vast sums of money.

Last year, a report by the National Audit Office found the system was “financially unsustainable”, with current intervention programmes inadequate to resolve the issues and urgent reform required.

Despite costs rising, by 58 per cent in a decade, it has “not led to better outcomes for children with SEN”, the NAO found.

The previous government tried to support councils with bailouts in exchange for cost savings under so-called “safety valve” agreements.

But Schools Week revealed last year that more than a third of councils such deals faced bankruptcy, despite being set to receive more than £1 billion in government bailouts before the end of the decade.

‘Sobering’

“Putting councils on a stable financial footing has to be part of a comprehensive reform plan, which focusses on boosting inclusion in mainstream schools, early years settings and colleges, ensuring they have the capacity and expertise to meet the needs of children with SEND,” added Shah.

Paul Whiteman
Paul Whiteman

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT leaders’ union, said the “sobering findings spell out the urgent need not only for the government to write-off high-needs deficits and give councils a clean slate, but also to offer the reform and investment needed to mend the broken SEND system”.

“That means ending the unfair postcode lottery when it comes to support for pupils with the most severe needs, putting this on a more sustainable footing.

“The government must also end the mismatch between children’s needs and the funding and resources available, and ensure there are enough school places and specialist staff.”

The DfE was approached for comment.

Latest education roles from

IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Lecturer Electrical Installation

Lecturer Electrical Installation

Solihull College and University Centre

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

It’s Education’s Time to Shine: Celebrate your Education Community in 2025!

The deadline is approaching to nominate a colleague, team, whole school or college for the 2025 Pearson National Teaching...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Navigating NPQ Funding Cuts: An Apprenticeship Success Story

Last year’s NPQ funding cuts meant that half of England’s teachers faced costs of up to £4,000 to complete...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Embedding Formative Assessment: not just a box-ticking exercise but something long-term and meaningful for all

Our EFA programme has been proven to help schools achieve better GCSE results, as evidenced by the EEF. Find...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Building capacity in family support to tackle low school attendance 

Persistent and severe school absence impacts children, families, and communities—especially in disadvantaged areas. School-Home Support’s Attendance Support and Development Programme...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

SEND
Children

Absent and excluded kids ‘should be assessed for SEND’

EPI report sets out 7 policy recommendations to tackle special needs 'postcode lottery'

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

SEND

Revealed: The experts appointed to SEND inclusion panels

The government has appointed a team of experts to evaluate how to make mainstream schools more inclusive

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

SEND

‘Umbrella’ SEND label is ‘misleading’, says inclusion tsar

The government’s inclusion tsar believes 'a lot of what we categorise as ‘special’ is normal and predictable'

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

SEND
Exclusive

Councils kept waiting on key SEND deficit ‘override’ decision

Cash-strapped councils now face waiting until next year for an update on what will happen when the statutory override...

Lucas Cumiskey

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *