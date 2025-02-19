Survey of councils suggests over half will fail to break even if a measure keeping deficits off their books ends as planned

More than half of councils have warned they will become insolvent when a measure keeping spiralling SEND deficits off their balance sheets expires next year.

Ministers are facing growing calls to write off high needs budget deficits, which the Department for Education believes will total £4.9 billion by 2026.

Local authorities have been allowed to keep the deficits off their main balance sheets since 2020, under a measure called a “statutory override”. This prevents them from effectively declaring bankruptcy.

The government has still not said what it will do when the override expires next year.

The Local Government Association surveyed its members with responsibility for SEND, receiving 105 responses.

Fifty-three per cent of responding councils said that if the override ended as planned with no alternative to address deficits, they would not be able to set a balanced budget in 2026-27.

This would rise to 63 per cent in 2027-28 and 65 per cent in 2028-29.

‘Write off high needs deficits’

The LGA said it was “calling on the government to urgently address the issue in the spending review, as part of a wider programme of reform of the SEND system”.

Government should write off high needs deficits, they said, which have followed a huge surge in demand for support since reforms to the system were made in 2014.

The number of children and young people with an education, health and care plan, which is supposed to guarantee funded support, rose to 575,963 last year, up 11.4 per cent on the previous year.

The chancellor Rachel Reeves allocated a £1 billion increase in high needs funding at her autumn budget. But the LGA said this was “likely to be consumed by partially plugging existing deficits”.

Arooj Shah, who chairs the association’s children and young people board, said: “The ending of the statutory override threatens councils’ financial viability.

“Only by taking bold and brave action in the spending review and writing off councils’ high needs deficits can councils have the financial stability they need to ensure children with SEND get the support they need.”

A system in crisis

However, she warned funding was “only one of the challenges facing the SEND system”.

Over the years, Schools Week has documented how the SEND is letting down the children it is supposed to support, all while costing the state increasingly vast sums of money.

Last year, a report by the National Audit Office found the system was “financially unsustainable”, with current intervention programmes inadequate to resolve the issues and urgent reform required.

Despite costs rising, by 58 per cent in a decade, it has “not led to better outcomes for children with SEN”, the NAO found.

The previous government tried to support councils with bailouts in exchange for cost savings under so-called “safety valve” agreements.

But Schools Week revealed last year that more than a third of councils such deals faced bankruptcy, despite being set to receive more than £1 billion in government bailouts before the end of the decade.

‘Sobering’

“Putting councils on a stable financial footing has to be part of a comprehensive reform plan, which focusses on boosting inclusion in mainstream schools, early years settings and colleges, ensuring they have the capacity and expertise to meet the needs of children with SEND,” added Shah.

Paul Whiteman

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the NAHT leaders’ union, said the “sobering findings spell out the urgent need not only for the government to write-off high-needs deficits and give councils a clean slate, but also to offer the reform and investment needed to mend the broken SEND system”.

“That means ending the unfair postcode lottery when it comes to support for pupils with the most severe needs, putting this on a more sustainable footing.

“The government must also end the mismatch between children’s needs and the funding and resources available, and ensure there are enough school places and specialist staff.”

The DfE was approached for comment.