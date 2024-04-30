Home All news
Exams

Hacking homework for exam breach suspect

A 16-year-old boy has been cautioned in connection with an exam board cyber attack

30 Apr 2024, 5:00

A 16-year-old boy has been cautioned and must go on a programme to educate them about hacking after being arrested in connection with an exam board cyber attack.

Cambridgeshire Police arrested the teenager on suspicion of theft, fraud and computer misuse after a “data breach” at exam boards Pearson and OCR last summer.

In an update this week, the force said the boy had been given a conditional caution. The conditions included engaging with the cyber choices early intervention program, which aims to educate people about offences under the Computer Misuse Act.

Co-ordinated by the National Crime Agency, the programme has been designed for 12 to 17-year-olds to help them “find ways to develop their cyber skills and make sure they know how to do so without breaking the law”.

No other arrests have been made and the investigation is now closed, the force added.

A separate investigation by Surrey Police of a data breach at AQA exam board has been halted. Two people arrested were stood down from bail earlier this year. No one has been charged over the alleged attack.

