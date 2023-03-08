Biggest primary trust plans to take control of its schools’ funding

REAch2 said GAG pooling would allow 'strategic' decisions and 'solidarity', but centralisation and a £2.5m restructure could prove controversial

England’s largest primary-only multi-academy trust plans to centralise control over all of its 60 schools’ regular funding and reserves.

REAch2, the second largest trust in the country, is launching a consultation on moving to so-called general annual grant (GAG) pooling, as well as pooling individual schools’ reserves.

It will also centralise finance and HR services, with a restructure putting jobs at risk but expected to deliver “around £2.5 million of investment…in frontline activities”.

Currently its schools receive funding allocated to them according to the government’s national funding formula, or local authority funding policies where those differ from the NFF.

The trust takes a 6.5 per cent top-slice of GAG funding to cover central services, including support with accountancy, HR, governance, estates, policy, performance and risk management and leadership development.

Its policy has also been to hold reserves worth 7 per cent of GAG income.

The trust said the shift to pooling all funding instead would mean REAch2 can “look at what each trust needs to deliver a great education in the most efficient and effective way”.

Pooling reserves will also allow “more strategic” planning, the trust said, both through trust-wide initiatives and responses to unforeseen costs such as energy price hikes. GAG pooling would begin in September 2024, but reserves pooling from this September.

While schools would still be funded under the same formula, cash would sit with the academy trust instead – which can then dish it out based on its own measures.

GAG pooling ‘sensitive’

GAG pooling has been dubbed a welcome form of “redistribution of wealth” by former Labour minister and E-ACT chair Lord Jim Knight in a parliamentary debate last year.

Former academies minister Lord Agnew said it was “the greatest freedoms” for MATs.

The recent Kreston academies benchmark report found 23 per cent of MATs included in the survey were using GAG pooling, up from 14 per cent the previous year.

But it remains controversial, with another peer arguing it undermined goverment efforts to equalise funding via the NFF. The Kreston report’s authors have previously noted the “perception that in the short term some schools will gain and others will lose out”.

Schools Week analysis suggests REAch2’s move will also help plug a budget gap in the trust’s central team funding.

Accounts show REAch2 schools received a combined £87.3 million in GAG funding for everyday operations in 2021-22, and had combined reserves of £7.1 million.

DfE data indicates the overall reserves position masks a significant divide between the health of school-level and trust-level balance sheets, however.

School-level data for 2021-22 was not immediately available, but in 2020-21 individual schools had £14.6 million in reserves – whereas the trust’s central team recorded a £5.8 million deficit.

Schools’ budgets varied significantly too, from an £899,000 surplus to a £595,000 deficit – with seven schools in deficit in 2020-21.

Restructure planned to save £2.5m

REAch2 also said its new financial model would be “accompanied by a move to a shared services model for operations” from January 2024, covering finance and HR roles.

A spokesperson added that detailed plans are set to be agreed with school leaders, but the move would free up funding for initiatives like trust-wide educational psychologists, speech and language therapists and councillors.

The average school finance manager nationally earns £36,500 a year, according to Talent.com, or £41,993 including pension costs. Savings of £2.5 million would equate to cutting around 60 staff on such pay.

Cathie Paine, chief executive of REAch2, said: “Our fundamental aim is to achieve equity for every single child in our trust.

“And whilst we are incredibly proud of the work that our schools do, the reality is that the current model has a number of inequities.”

Gavin Robert, chair of the trust, said the organisation was “based on solidarity”, adding: “By leveraging the full power of our trust, we can accomplish so much more.”