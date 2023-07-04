Home All news
Schools

Free flu vaccine offered to all secondary school pupils

Pupils will be offered a nasal spray through school's vaccination programme during the autumn term

Pupils will be offered a nasal spray through school's vaccination programme during the autumn term

4 Jul 2023, 12:54

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion

All secondary school pupils will be eligible for a free flu vaccine from September.

Primary school pupils and children in year 7 to 9 were eligible last year, but government has confirmed today it will be extend availability to all age groups in 2023-24.

It was previously offered to all year groups in 2021-22, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pupils will be offered the vaccine as a nasal spray through the schools vaccination programme during the autumn term.

Government said the decision is in line with a long-standing recommendation from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

Schools minister Nick Gibb said it’s important children “are able to attend school as much as possible”.

“We know that school attendance levels drop over the winter months due to illness, which is why today’s announcement will not only protect children’s health but also their education.”

Consent letters will be sent to parents and guardians before vaccines are administered.

For those not attending school, such as home schooled children, parents and young people can book their vaccine with their GP or a community clinic.

Vaccine eligibility is a ministerial decision that can change every year.

Health minister Maria Caulfield said the vaccines will “reduce the risk of transmission to more vulnerable groups”.

More from this theme

Schools

Pandemic unravels progress for looked-after children

GCSE grade gaps have widened since 2019 - reversing pre-pandemic trends

Freddie Whittaker

Schools
Music

Revealed: 22 experts to help create ‘cultural education plan’

New plan will look to 'equalise' opportunities for young people

Samantha Booth

Schools
A scheme to skill-up non-specialist maths teachers has failed to attract enough recruits

Maths skilling-up scheme for non-specialists falls short

The NCETM met just 57 per cent of its target to train non-specialist maths teachers across two years, FOI...

Amy Walker

Schools
An Ofsted report for a primary school has been deemed to not have 'sufficient' evidence

Rye College: Ofsted inspects school at centre of gender row

Inspectors sent in to East Sussex school rated 'good' earlier this year

Freddie Whittaker

Schools
free school meals

Infant free school meals funding rises by 5% but still ‘falls short’

Government announces funding for meals for the youngest pupils will rise from £2.41 to £2.53

Amy Walker

Schools
The DfE has announced the names of flexible working school and trust ambassadors as part of its national programme

Flexible working: DfE announces new list of school ambassadors

But only three of the original participant schools and trusts are part of the new programme

Amy Walker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *