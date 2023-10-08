Home All news
Schools

Former Newham head leaves Star Academies after a year

Mouhssin Ismail was tasked with getting more disadvantaged children into elite universities

Mouhssin Ismail was tasked with getting more disadvantaged children into elite universities

8 Oct 2023, 5:00

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

A former leading headteacher has left Star Academies a year after joining as a regional director tasked with getting more disadvantaged children into elite universities.

Mouhssin Ismail, who was also an executive principal at the trust, left before the start of the current academic year.

He joined Star’s headquarters in Blackburn last September with much fanfare, after moving from the top-performing Newham Collegiate in east London where he had been founding principal. 

The state sixth-form centre, which has come under fire for pushing out low-attaining pupils, was in the top 2 per cent of schools and colleges in terms of average point scores per A-level entry last year.

It is also renowned for getting pupils into Oxbridge and Ivy League universities.

A press release from Star in January to mark Ismail being awarded an OBE in the New Year Honours, alludes to him “spearheading” its elite university preparation programme.

The scheme seeks to “help pupils and apply for some of the most competitive universities in the world”. 

Trust is developing ‘elite’ sixth forms

In partnership with Eton College, the trust is also establishing three “elite” sixth-form settings in Dudley, Middlesbrough and Oldham.

Ministers have said they want to see a wave of elite post-16 institutions across England as part of the “levelling-up” agenda.

Asked in The Times last year whether he would help set up these schools, Ismail said: “I think I’m in a good position to be able to advise and support wherever they need me. If they asked me to get involved, by all means I’ll share my expertise.”

Ismail’s social media posts show he visited Eton twice during his tenure at Star, which involved discussing state and independent school collaboration and curriculum and assessment.

But Star said he was not involved in the project. It would not comment on the departure. Ismail did not respond to a request for comment.

More from this theme

Schools

‘Grounds to reopen’ pay dispute over £370m funding gaffe, says NEU boss

Daniel Kebede said 6.5% pay deal was signed 'on the premise that there would be protections around pupil funding'

Freddie Whittaker

Schools
Baroness Barran

Barran ‘worries’ teachers ‘don’t believe’ pledge to cut workload

Academies minister said she hears that 'teachers don't feel appreciated'

Samantha Booth

Schools

How robots are helping anxious pupils go back to school

Schools are now using the AV1 devices as part of their attendance strategy

Samantha Booth

Schools
Exclusive

Headteacher turnover still higher than pre-Covid

New analysis reveals leaders are continuing to leave the sector amid 'a general lack of contentment'

Amy Walker

Schools

Council faces legal challenge over falling rolls closure plan

Head questions 'protection' of academies and free schools in council's school closures plan

Freddie Whittaker

Schools
Schools should not lockdown over malicious emails, the DfE has said

Email attacks: Don’t lock down unless police say, DfE tells schools

The message comes after schools in three counties locked down over emails threatening violence to pupils and staff

Amy Walker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *