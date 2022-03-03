Home All news
Former education secretary Gavin Williamson knighted

Queen approves knighthood for minister sacked last year after heavy criticism of his handling of Covid in schools

3 Mar 2022, 16:49

The former education secretary Gavin Williamson has been knighted, the government has announced.

It comes less than a year after he was unceremoniously sacked in a reshuffle by prime minister Boris Johnson.

The former cabinet minister and chief whip had faced heavy criticism for his handling of the pandemic’s impact on schools – most notably 2020’s exams fiasco.

Wes Streeting, a Labour MP and former shadow schools minister, called the knighthood “shameless”, and a “reward for failure”.

Williamson’s dismissal came after he was widely condemned over chaotic school closure and reopening plans, and for threatening to sue school leaders and councils. His department’s reluctance to provide free school meals support during holidays sparked outcry, with lobbying by footballer Marcus Rashford forcing U-turns.

Last year he was accused too of endangering the health of hundreds of thousands of pupils by scientists, who warned fully reopening schools without robust mitigation measures” was “reckless”.

Williamson’s name was conspicuous in its absence from the new year’s honours list, having been tipped for a knighthood in 2021.

Sam Freedman, a former DfE adviser, accused the government of “waiting for a major war to sneak out the knighthood” because of their embarrassment.

A brief statement released by Downing Street today said the Queen was “pleased to approve that the honour of knighthood be conferred” upon Williamson.

Anyone can nominate individuals for honours, but who receives one and which honour they receive is decided by committees of civil servants and independent members.

These recommendations go to the prime minister, who then recommends them to the Queen.

A new system of awarding of honours for parliamentary and political service was only introduced relatively recently under the Conservatives in 2012.

A House of Commons Library report in 2017 noted it was a “controversial part of the honours system”, because of public suspicion it could be dished out for political support – or for “just doing the day job”.

More to follow.

