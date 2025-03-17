Youth and partnerships director, Solutions Not Sides and Trustee, Faith and Belief Forum

We have taken pro-active steps to tackle discrimication in our school and community. Here's how other schools can have the same lasting impact

We have taken pro-active steps to tackle discrimication in our school and community. Here's how other schools can have the same lasting impact

One of us is a Muslim parent, the other is his son’s headteacher. Through open conversations and shared experiences, we have seen first-hand how schools can foster trust, understanding and social cohesion. But we have also seen the challenges.

Islamophobia, like all forms of prejudice, is not something schools can afford to ignore.

Saturday marked the UN’s International Day to Combat Islamophobia – a timely reminder of the role education must play in tackling discrimination. But addressing Islamophobia is not about grand statements or one-off assemblies, it is about the everyday decisions that shape school culture and pupil experiences.

Real change does not happen in a single day. Schools need to be places where every pupil regardless of their faith or background feels safe, valued, and able to be themselves.

We both have experience working with schools to challenge racism and build community ties. We have seen the impact of proactive approaches and the harm when issues are ignored, so here are five practical steps to make a lasting difference.

Building trust and listening

Combating Islamophobia starts with creating a culture of trust – but trust is not built by waiting quietly. Schools must act first, showing that prejudice will not go unchallenged.

In Halifax, that meant publicly addressing casual racist and Islamophobic language whenever it emerged. Only when pupils saw decisive action from school leaders did they feel safe enough to open up honestly.

But it cannot end there. Effective listening means creating an environment where pupils feel comfortable sharing their experiences.

A ‘call-in’ rather than ‘call-out’ approach – addressing inappropriate remarks through empathy and dialogue rather than shame or punishment alone – helps turn difficult moments into opportunities for real change.

Meaningful dialogue

Building trust between schools and parents starts with open, honest conversations. A shared understanding of Islamophobia is therefore essential. Despite Muslims making up just 6.5 per cent of the UK population, they are the target of 38 per cent of religious hate crimes.

In 2024, Tell Mama recorded over 6,000 cases of anti-Muslim hate, a 43-per cent rise on the previous year. Ten per cent of these incidents took place in educational settings.

Schools need training to develop an empathetic approach to tackling Islamophobia. While the government has set up a working group on defining anti-Muslim hate, a broader strategy is still lacking.

]But schools should not wait for Westminster to act. Instead, leaders should have regular conversations with Muslim parents about their children’s experiences in school and the community.

Islamic arts, culture and heritage

Schools should take every opportunity to introduce pupils to Islamic art, music, literature and architecture through exhibitions, festivals and lessons.

This is unfamiliar territory for many teachers, and there are few resources built into standard curricula. But that is no reason to avoid it.

British history is interwoven with Muslim history, from early travelogues to the Muslim soldiers who fought in both World Wars and those who helped rebuild post-war Britain. Understanding this heritage fosters cultural appreciation and helps challenge stereotypes.

The dangers of a single narrative

Young people encounter distorted representations of Islam through social media and mainstream narratives. Schools have a responsibility to provide a fuller picture – one that moves beyond clickbait and simplistic stereotypes.

Decolonising the curriculum is only part of the answer. Schools must go further in broadening pupils’ understanding of Islam and Muslim communities.

Teaching about empire, migration and partition through a global lens is essential. A richer curriculum can include Muslim poets, scientists and philosophers alongside their Western counterparts.

Addressing emotional and spiritual needs

With Ramadan underway, schools have an opportunity to inform, engage and celebrate. In Halifax, this means school leaders attending community iftars – not just as observers but as active participants.

Ramadan is not something to be ‘managed’ in schools. Pupils are proud of their achievement and deserve recognition. Valuing these experiences strengthens belonging and builds cultural capital.

Acknowledging the spiritual dimension of fasting can inspire a wider conversation about resilience, discipline, and community – values that benefit the whole school.

A school is more than just a place of learning – it is where young people develop their sense of identity and belonging. The way schools respond to discrimination matters, and in today’s climate, tackling Islamophobia must be a priority for all those with the power to do it.