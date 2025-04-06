Home All news
Academies

Fears Catholic school heads ‘coerced’ into mega-MATs

Union raises concerns leaders 'met with hostility' amid rows over archdiocese plans for 'universal academisation'

Union raises concerns leaders 'met with hostility' amid rows over archdiocese plans for 'universal academisation'

6 Apr 2025, 5:00

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Exclusive

A Catholic archdiocese has been accused of subjecting leaders to “inappropriate pressure” and threatening to force out obstructive governors in its bid for “universal academisation”. 

In a letter seen by Schools Week, the NAHT leaders’ union revealed members in the Archdiocese of Southwark say they have been “met with hostility” and fear “negative repercussions” for questioning the conversion plans. 

They have also claimed the body representing the Catholic bishops’ national education policy has hinted that those fighting proposals to join one of five religious multi-academy trusts could be downgraded during Catholic inspections. 

Leaders ‘facing coercion’

The Archdiocese of Southwark wants to place all its schools into five MATs of between 30 and 40 academies. It expects all schools to join them “over the coming two to three years”. 

But Rob Kelsall, the NAHT’s assistant general secretary, told the archdiocese the union had received reports that “leaders and governors are being subjected to undue and inappropriate pressure from your office to convert to academy status”. 

Schools refusing to make the switch are “facing coercion to proceed with academisation, irrespective of whether such a move aligns with the best interests of the school”. 

The NAHT has also received “multiple reports” that foundation governors – appointed by the diocese – are “being informed that they have a duty to pursue academisation” as it is the “bishop’s preference”. 

Kelsall noted that if this was the case, “such actions would represent a gross abuse of power”.

One head, who did not want to be named, said they chose not to join one of the MATs because they weren’t satisfied with the diocese’s answer to the question: “What do my kids get out of it?”

There’s “nothing wrong in insisting schools in trouble should join a multi-academy trust”, they added. But to “treat all your schools the same way, especially the high-performing ones, makes no sense – especially for the children in our care”.

Guidance produced by the National Governance Association (NGA) states the “decision on when to convert and who to join with remains with the governing board”. 

For those in schools with a religious character it was “worth taking the time to consider” whether conversion “is the right decision” even if the religious authority wanted them to move into a specific MAT that it ran. 

Archdiocese told: ‘Cease hostility’

Kelsall argued such “external pressure…that seeks to override this legal position” was “entirely inappropriate” and raised “serious ethical and legal concerns”. 

“If foundation governors are being coerced into advancing academisation, this would be in direct conflict with their statutory duty to act in the best interests of the school. 

“Any attempt to replace foundation governors solely on the basis that they do not support academisation would be a fundamental subversion of democratic governance structures and would call into question the integrity of the entire process.”

An email sent to union members last week said the NAHT was working with the NGA to draw up a motion for governors to use for formal votes “to strengthen your position when dealing with any attempt to force you to academise”. 

An archdiocese spokesperson did not dispute the claims in the letter, but said its “priority is providing schools that deliver high-quality Catholic education for our pupils”.

Schools Week revealed in December that all but one of the 19 English Catholic dioceses were pursuing trust growth plans, with one planning to split almost 200 schools between three super-sized trusts.

Latest government figures show there are more than 1,900 Catholic state schools in England. Of these more than 1,000 are academies. In Southwark, just over half of Catholic 152 primaries and secondaries are in a trust.

Fears schools could be marked down

The NAHT’s letter went on to state that it had heard reports the Catholic Education Service (CES) had suggested those resisting conversions “may receive less favourable judgments from the Catholic Schools Inspectorate”.

Paul Whiteman
Paul Whiteman

The inspectorate, launched in 2019 with CES’s help, gives schools an overall grade after assessing their “Catholic life and mission”, religious education and collective worship.

Kelsall noted that if this was the case, “such actions would represent a gross abuse of power” and might breach the education and employment acts.

A CES spokesperson stressed there was “nothing within the inspection process requiring academisation”.

Paul Whiteman, the general secretary of the NAHT, said legislation was clear that decisions on governance structure and whether or not to pursue academisation rested with the governing board, as the school’s strategic decision-making body.

Latest education roles from

IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Lecturer Electrical Installation

Lecturer Electrical Installation

Solihull College and University Centre

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Turbo boost your pupil outcomes with Teach First

Finding new teaching talent for your school can be time consuming and costly. Especially when you want to be...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspiring Leadership Conference 2025: Invaluable Insights, Professional Learning Opportunities & A Supportive Community

This June, the Inspiring Leadership Conference enters its eleventh year and to mark the occasion the conference not only...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Catch Up® Literacy and Catch Up® Numeracy are evidence-based interventions which are highly adaptable to meet the specific needs of SEND / ALN learners

Catch Up® is a not-for-profit charity working to address literacy and numeracy difficulties that contribute to underachievement. They offer...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

It’s Education’s Time to Shine: Celebrate your Education Community in 2025!

The deadline is approaching to nominate a colleague, team, whole school or college for the 2025 Pearson National Teaching...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Academies

Academy trust will press on with pension change despite government ‘threats’

England's biggest MAT to go ahead with controversial plan to offer less generous pensions in return for higher salaries

Jack Dyson

Academies

Council attempt to cut academies’ intake ‘absurd’, says MAT boss

CEO fears Labour reforms will give authorities hit by falling rolls more teeth to squeeze academy intakes

Jack Dyson

Academies
Exclusive

Academy trusts bid for £44m growth cash before scheme axed

More than 660 schools were involved in applications for the final window of the trust capacity and establishment and...

Jack Dyson

Academies
Exclusive

Revealed: The academy CEO pay premium

More than 60 CEOs earned over £200k, biggest-ever Schools Week executive pay investigation reveals

Jack Dyson

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *