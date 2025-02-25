Former senior officials behind the 'alternative big listen' last year fear proposals come with a 'take it or leave it' approach

Former senior Ofsted inspectors behind the “alternative big listen” last year have launched their own consultation on new inspection plans, fearing the watchdog is asking leaders to “take it or leave it”.

Frank Norris and Colin Richards have created the “alternative big consultation” (ABC) to independently gather opinions on plans for new report cards.

The survey, which launches today and closes on April 4, will run alongside Ofsted’s own official 12-week consultation, which closes on April 28.

It comes a year after the alternative big listen, which ran alongside Ofsted’s own “big listen”.

Ofsted is proposing a new inspection framework with a new report card model.

It would operate a five-point grading system for schools across nine key areas, plus early years and sixth form where applicable.

Ofsted’s single-phrase headline grades were abolished last year as part of measures introduced following the suicide of Reading primary school headteacher Ruth Perry.

The watchdog’s plans have prompted concern in the sector. Leaders have questioned how inspectors will judge a greater number of areas without the length of inspections increasing.

There are also fears the scorecard system will make judgments less reliable.

Leaders asked if proposals are ‘fit for purpose’

The alternative big consultation comprises the same questions as the government’s own consultation on the plans, but also asks respondents if they believe the proposals are “fit for purpose”.

“We are disappointed that Ofsted has presented a model of inspection very similar to the previous one and with such a tight deadline that it feels like it’s a matter of ‘take it or leave it’,” said Richards.

Colin Richards

The watchdog’s 12-week consultation ends on April 28. The watchdog then has about six months to implement its new framework in November, and the lead-in time must include a pilot of the finalised framework.

Asked recently if Ofsted would push back its timeframe should the proposals require change, chief inspector Sir Martyn Oliver said he would “respond to what the consultation tells us” and “will not do anything as a fait accompli”.

Richards said the ABC “will also allow respondents to suggest different features of a responsive inspection system, which we will share in the report of our results”.

“Ofsted has stated it is willing to be flexible in response to comments made about its proposals,” he said.

“But it is largely pursuing a similar approach to what has gone before. Although we believe that Ofsted’s proposals do not go far enough, we accept that a final decision needs to be made by Ofsted or any successor inspection agency.”

Norris said they hoped Ofsted will collaborate with and listen to the sector as it consults on its reforms.

Balance of power ‘too heavily with Ofsted’

He said he hoped this would “redress the balance of power/control which currently rests far too heavily with Ofsted”.

“We want to show that it is possible to create a system better fit for purpose,” he said.

“However, this will take some time and we will need the help of those who inspect and those who are inspected. We will continue our pursuit of a fairer, more trustworthy and respected inspection process.”

Frank Norris

Norris encouraged people to engage with the alternative big consultation, and also with the Ofsted consultation.

Last spring, the alternative big listen received thoughts from 1,368 respondents. It revealed widespread dissatisfaction with the watchdog, with nine in 10 deeming it “not fit for purpose”.

The official big listen meanwhile received more than 16,000 responses, making it the largest consultation in Ofsted’s history.

Richards said the ABL was launched “because we were not confident Ofsted would report without fear or favour and would most likely try to obfuscate and show themselves off in the best possible light”.

The online survey, which mirrors Ofsted’s consultation, can be found here.

It closes on April 4, and organisers say results will be published shortly afterwards.