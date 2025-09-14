Home All news
SEND

Ex-DfE civil servant takes up role at SEND contract firm

Consultancy held contract for 'delivering better value' SEND programme which aimed to cut new EHCPs

Consultancy held contract for 'delivering better value' SEND programme which aimed to cut new EHCPs

14 Sep 2025, 5:00

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Exclusive

A former senior civil servant has become an adviser to a consultancy that delivered a controversial government contract that aimed to cut new education, health and care plans by 20 per cent.

Indra Morris, who spent six years at the DfE and most recently worked as director general for families between 2022 and 2023, has joined Newton Europe 16 months after leaving her government post.

Newton Europe worked with the government on its Delivering Better Value for SEND programme in 2022, which sought to support 55 councils in bringing down their large SEND deficit budgets. 

But the £19.5 million contract was revealed to target a 20 per cent reduction in the number of new EHCPs. The government repeatedly denied it had any such target.

Morris sought advice for her Newton appointment with the government’s advisory committee on business appointments.

She told the panel her role would include helping the company to develop its service offering, positioning and marketing in central government, and to develop staff skills and capabilities. It would not involve lobbying or direct sales.

The committee said Newton’s potential clients were unknown, meaning there was “a risk of possible unfair advantage, or a perception of one”, and there were further risks given Morris’s “influence and network of contacts in central government”.

The role should be subject to a two-year ban on lobbying the government, helping with potential contracts or any policy relating to previous work at the DfE.

The DfE has since confirmed Morris had no involvement with any contract with Newton when she was at the department.

‘Better outcomes for families’

Morris told Schools Week: “I’m passionate about using my time to make a meaningful impact, and Newton’s focus on evidence, data and delivery aligns perfectly with how I like to work.

“My experience in children’s social care, justice, welfare, public sector reform and consultancy position me well to help create better outcomes for families.”

Newton is not the only consultancy to have secured a lucrative government contract to help reform the SEND system. 

PA Consulting was awarded £7.6 million to oversee a pilot of the last government’s proposed changes. In 2023, Schools Week was gagged from revealing the day rates paid to its consultants.

A spokesperson for advocacy group Special Needs Jungle said: “Politicians like to say SEND is ‘lose, lose, lose’, but that’s never really been true. Families, meanwhile, are still waiting for the system to work in a way that benefits children.”

Latest education roles from

IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Lecturer Electrical Installation

Lecturer Electrical Installation

Solihull College and University Centre

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How Learner-Led Computing Promotes Student Engagement

For 15 years, Apps for Good has been championing digital education, empowering young people from all backgrounds - especially...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How smarter buying can help UK schools make ends meet

UK schools are under financial duress – but digital procurement has the potential to save money, eliminate inefficiencies and...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Retirement planning and financial resilience – what do teachers need to think about?

Regional Manager, Oonagh Morrison, from Wesleyan Financial Services, discusses how financial resilience can impact retirement planning.

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

From Provision to Purpose: Making Internal AP Work for Every Pupil

Across England, a quiet transformation is underway. In schools up and down the country, leaders are reshaping how we...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

SEND
Exclusive

Now the armed forces flag SEND system failures

MP says council delay in issuing an EHCP for a service child is causing 'serious operational problems'

John Dickens

SEND
Dame Rachel de Souza

Restrict EHCPs to pupils with most severe needs, says children’s commissioner

Report calls for education, health and care plans to be split into three tiers of support

Freddie Whittaker

SEND

Members of taskforce on ‘broken’ SEND system named

Former education secretary, children's commissioner and trust leaders among members

Ruth Lucas

SEND

Abu Dhabi-owned SEND school firm profits soar to £45m

Witherslack said more pupils in its independent special schools had helped deliver a 30 per cent profit boost

Chaminda Jayanetti

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *