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1 May 2026

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A tale of two trusts: More academy chains £1m+ in the red, but others improve

'The mixed picture on deficits reflects the mixed financial situations of schools and trusts'

Jack Dyson

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The number of trusts over £1 million in the red has almost doubled in a year as leaders warn it is “tougher than ever” to keep pace with increased costs.

Overall, eighty-three trusts running 293 academies had deficits by the end of 2024-25, Schools Week analysis has found, narrowly down on 12 months before.

But seven are now saddled with seven-figure holes in their budgets, up from four a year earlier. The highest is £9.2 million.

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