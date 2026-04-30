The number of trusts over £1 million in the red has almost doubled in a year as leaders warn it is “tougher than ever” to keep pace with increased costs.

Overall, eighty-three trusts running 293 academies had deficits by the end of 2024-25, Schools Week analysis has found, narrowly down on 12 months before.

But seven are now saddled with seven-figure holes in their budgets, up from four a year earlier. The highest is £9.2 million.