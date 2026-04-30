Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe The number of trusts over £1 million in the red has almost doubled in a year as leaders warn it is “tougher than ever” to keep pace with increased costs. Overall, eighty-three trusts running 293 academies had deficits by the end of 2024-25, Schools Week analysis has found, narrowly down on 12 months before. But seven are now saddled with seven-figure holes in their budgets, up from four a year earlier. The highest is £9.2 million. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.