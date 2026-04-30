The government must “protect and nurture” university teacher training departments as the wider higher education sector faces huge financial pressures, warned a departing sector leader.

James Noble-Rogers has recently stepped down as chief executive of the Universities Council for the Education of Teachers (UCET) after a turbulent 22 years.

In an exit interview with Schools Week, he reflected on how the Tories’ initial teacher training (ITT) review caused him the “most stress I’ve faced in my career” but felt pride in the sector’s Covid pandemic response.