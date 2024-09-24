A new report into STEM careers provision in schools and colleges across England paints a picture the profession are all too familiar with: poor funding and time constraints are hampering good quality delivery. A Labour government focused on growth can not afford to ignore this.

Careers provision in England has evolved significantly over the last few years. All schools and colleges are expected to have a designated careers leader with protected time to carry out their duties.

There’s also encouraging recent data. The Careers & Enterprise Company (CEC) finds that schools’ performance against the Gatsby benchmarks for good career guidance has more than doubled over the past five years.

But challenges remain.

Our new report, Advancing STEM careers provision in England, surveyed teachers and those in career-related roles across England to get a snapshot of STEM careers provision specifically.

Over one-third of respondents (36 per cent) said lack of funding meant that they were unable to support STEM work experience in their school. Meanwhile, 33 per cent cited a lack of capacity to engage more with STEM employers.

Worryingly, the report shows one-quarter of careers leads are being allocated less than one day a week to fulfil their roles.

One respondent surveyed said: “We could do more if teachers had more time, and if it fitted with the curriculum. There’s a lot that falls between the gaps – e.g., engineering: is it the responsibility of maths, science or DT? We used to have a STEM coordinator, which worked well, but the funding fell away.’

This limited time allocation is likely to significantly impact the ability of schools to provide comprehensive careers guidance and support. Crucially, it is hampering schools’ ability to meet the needs of all learners, including those with SEND and other priority students.

Government must take a more strategic approach

All young people need to be able to make the connection between their studies, their interests and careers of the future. Recent research tells us that making the link between STEM careers and the ways in which they benefit society is a crucial motivating factor, especially for girls, who are woefully under-represented in the technical and vocational pathways that lead into engineering.

Between now and 2030, engineering and technology jobs in all UK regions are predicted to grow faster than any other occupation. Engineering and technology employs 6.3 million people in the UK, but without proper funding and a clear careers strategy we are simply not preparing young people for the career opportunities available in this growth sector.

There is a severe shortage of skilled applicants for STEM roles, and we need to attract more young people from all backgrounds to create the diverse workforce that will allow engineering and technology to thrive.

It stands to reason that young people who participate in STEM careers activities and work experiences are more likely to be interested in engineering careers. “You can’t be what you can’t see” feels very relevant here.

The presence and support of industry role models can transform and embed learning outcomes for students, turning something that may feel abstract and unfamiliar into something that connects with the students’ experience of the world around them.

Additionally, the Provider Access Legislation (January 2023) supports schools to provide opportunities for a series of encounters between providers of technical education and apprenticeships and students in years eight to 13, further supporting students’ awareness and understanding of the different learning pathways open to them.

Advancing STEM careers provision in England makes some realistic recommendations. Above all, it calls on the government to publish a sufficiently-funded, long-term careers strategy, complemented by a work experience strategy.

A government banking on growth to stimulate a national renewal must take a more strategic approach to careers provision and skills, not least in vital sectors like engineering.

A work experience guarantee will be a helpful first step. However, delivering it effectively will mean ensuring teachers have the time and support to make connections between their curriculums and career opportunities and that schools have the resources to work with employers.