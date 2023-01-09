Schools with high energy bills will get discount under reduced scheme

Schools ARE included in new energy support scheme - but fewer will benefit and it is less generous from April

Schools have been included in a new energy support scheme – but only those with the highest bills will get a discount after government slashed the level of financial help.

The current £18 billion energy bill relief scheme, which includes schools, runs out in March. The government had been giving mixed messages about whether schools would continue to be supported after the scheme ended.

But the new ‘Energy Bills Discount Scheme’ announced this evening, which will run until March 31 next year, includes businesses, charities and the public sector.

The Treasury confirmed this includes schools, in a move likely to be welcomed by the sector amid significant wider cost pressures and soaring utility bills.

However, fewer schools are likely to be eligible, and those covered will receive much less support than under the existing bill relief scheme.

the government said the previous “unprecedented” support was “time-limited”, adding: “Wholesale gas prices have now fallen to levels just before Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and almost halved since the current scheme was announced.”

Under the new scheme, which is capped at £5.5 billion overall, eligible schools that have a contract with a licensed energy supplier will see a unit discount of up to £6.97 per megawatt hour automatically applied to their gas bill.

A unit discount of up to £19.61/MWh will be applied to their electricity bill.

But this will be “subject to a wholesale price threshold, set with reference to the support provided for domestic consumers, of £107/MWh for gas and £302/MWh for electricity”, the Treasury added.

“This means that businesses experiencing energy costs below this level will not receive support.”

Under the government’s previous scheme, schools and other bodies effectively saw prices capped rather than only partially discounted – and above the lower thresholds of £75/MWh for gas, and £211/MWh for electricity.

Schools Week had previously reported how even under the previous scheme, some schools were likely to see costs double on previous levels.

Suppliers should automatically apply reductions to the bills of any affected schools.

Government said the lower level of support “strikes a balance between supporting businesses over the next 12 months and limiting taxpayer’s exposure to volatile energy markets”.

It will help those “locked into contracts signed before recent substantial falls in the wholesale price manage their costs and provide others with reassurance against the risk of prices rises again”.