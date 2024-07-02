Home All news
Academies

Emergency capital cash handouts soar to £12m after funding squeeze

Funding for urgent work jumps 300% in 12 months, as experts warn figures are 'sign of the times'

Funding for urgent work jumps 300% in 12 months, as experts warn figures are 'sign of the times'

2 Jul 2024, 5:00

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Schools with identified RAAC are being urged to put contingency plans in place in case of closure by the DfE
Exclusive

The cash handed to small trusts which fear their school buildings could be dangerously rundown has increased by more than 300 per cent in just 12 months.

Schools Week analysis also shows funding approved through the government’s urgent capital support (UCS) scheme has hit a six-year high – with academies using the money to fix collapsed ceilings and tear out ageing pipework.

The scheme is only for building “issues that pose the threat of immediate school closure” and cannot wait until the next round of the condition improvement fund (CIF).

This comes after the number of successful CIF projects fell by almost 60 per cent since 2020-21.

Tim Warneford

School buildings expert Tim Warneford said: “It’s a sign of the times. What it seems to suggest is that it’s the larger-value projects that are being rejected [for CIF] and then falling into UCS.” 

Figures show that £11.8 million was awarded through UCS in 2023-24, up from £2.8 million the year before. The amount is more than at any point in the past six years and was split between 17 successful bidders, equating to an average of £695,000 per application.

The Kibblesworth Academy in Gateshead received £414,000 from the DfE, without a loan or the need to offer a contribution, following a “partial ceiling collapse”.

Headteacher Craig Steel had “applied for support through CIF for a number of years without success, with each year requiring greater sums of money to rectify the problem. The amount that was finally allocated far exceeded the sums we had initially asked for.”

Only trusts with fewer than five schools or 3,000 pupils are eligible for the cash. Most applications will be offered “primarily as a loan, subject to an assessment of finances”.

The Department for Education noted the number of successful UCS applications was broadly similar in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

But it added a few cases in the latest round presented complex condition issues that required more extensive work, with the funding provided reflecting this.

Latest education roles from

IT Specialist

IT Specialist

Bradford College

View job
Student Engagement Officer

Student Engagement Officer

Bradford College

View job
Vice Principal – Lewisham College

Vice Principal – Lewisham College

FEA

View job
Safeguarding and Wellbeing Officer

Safeguarding and Wellbeing Officer

Bradford College

View job
Receptionist / Administrator

Receptionist / Administrator

Shireland CBSO Academy

View job
Head of Langdon College (London)

Head of Langdon College (London)

Kisharon Langdon

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How can we prepare learners for their future in an ever-changing world?

By focusing their curriculums on transferable skills, digital skills, and sustainability, schools and colleges can be confident that learners...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspiring Education Leaders for 10 Years

The 10th Inspiring Leadership Conference is to be held on 13 and 14 June 2024 at the ICC in...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspire creativity in your classroom. Sky Arts’ Access All Arts week is back!

Now in its third year, Access All Arts week is a nationwide celebration of creativity for primary schools (17-21...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Unleash the Power of Sport in your setting this summer! National School Sports Week is back!

Unleash the Power of Sport this summer with National School Sports Week powered by Monster Kickabout! From 17-23 June,...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Academies

Lack of MAT get-out clause sees strikes, petitions and open letters

Unrest at MATs shows allowing schools to leave trusts would create 'much healthier relationships', claims union rep, but how...

Jack Dyson

Academies
Exclusive

Ministers face another £500k loss on failed £35m free school

Parkfield also says it ‘can’t compete’ with a newer free school, laying bare problems with government’s flagship policy

Jack Dyson

Academies
Exclusive

Transparency calls over secret £200m academy trust handouts

Investigation into extra cash available to trusts finds half not open to applications, and one has no public presence...

Jack Dyson

Academies

The 8 funding streams for new trusts or those looking to grow…

Schools Week's explainer on the extra funding available to trusts, what it is for and how much is available

Jack Dyson

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *